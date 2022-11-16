Shots fired in Bad Godesberg : Large-scale operation at the Heiderhof: 34-year-old was drunk

The police were on a large-scale operation during the night. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg Last night shots were fired in Tulpenbaumweg in Bad Godesberg. A 34-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were temporarily arrested. Police are investigating for unlawful possession of weapons.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

More details have come to light after the large-scale night-time operation by Bonn police in Tulpenbaumweg on the Heiderhof in Bad Godesberg. Shortly before midnight, several residents of the street had reported gunshots via the police emergency call. "Increased gunshot-like noises were heard," said service group leader Holger Fuß of the police. A 50-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested, the woman was able to leave the police station already during the night, the man on Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old man was intoxicated, according to police spokesman Michael Beyer on Tuesday.

Two police helicopters

Blocked off roads, numerous police vehicles, police officers with protective gear and machine guns as well as two police helicopters in the air - that was the situation during the night. According to GA information, the calls came from different areas of the street. The police immediately sent strong forces to the Heiderhof because they had to assume a dangerous situation. As a result, sirens could be heard again and again in Bad Godesberg. A helicopter of the federal police as well as a helicopter of the state police, which came from Düsseldorf to search for possible perpetrators, were also deployed.

The first forces on the scene also heard gunshot-like noises, so the suspected crime scene was cordoned off and the first witnesses were questioned. At the same time, the police officers put on their protective gear. A command post was set up in the car park of a nearby supermarket. An ambulance and a representative of Bonn's professional fire brigade were also on the scene for safety reasons.

Woman and man flee by car

Holger Fuß explained that callers had seen two people fleeing from Tulpenbaumweg in a vehicle after the shots had been fired. The police were able to locate them quickly. "The two wanted persons were found in the passenger car - a woman and a man. A weapon was also found in the passenger car, which is believed to be a PTB weapon. However, this is the subject of further investigation," Fuß said. The weapon was found in the footwell of the car. PTB weapons are alarm firearms.

Background for the shooting still unclear

The police are currently investigating why the shots were fired at the Heiderhof. Contrary to what was assumed during the night, there was no third person involved besides the man and the woman, Beyer said on Tuesday morning. No one was injured.

Investigators were able to find numerous cartridge cases in the vicinity of the Tulpenbaumweg - according to GA information, there were 14 of them. "At the beginning, we assumed that there was a danger situation, but relatively quickly this could be downgraded because the cartridge casings we found probably came from a PTB weapon. There was no danger to the citizens at any time," continued Fuß. According to Michael Beyer, investigations are now underway for unauthorised possession of weapons.

Shots fired into the air

The crime scene area stretched over several hundred metres. "Obviously, shots were repeatedly fired into the air, which was also confirmed by various witnesses," said Holger Fuß. The officers marked the places where the bullet casings were found and collected them. A police dog also searched the area for further cartridges and traces - but found nothing.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens