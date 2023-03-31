Concert series in Bonn Last act for the KunstRasen 2023 confirmed

Michael Patrick Kelly, known to many as Paddy Kelly and a member of the Kelly Family, has won several music awards with the band. The band sold more than 20 million records from the mid-1990s onwards, making them one of the most commercially successful performers in Europe. In 2003, he released his solo debut "In Exile" and then retired to a monastery in France. In the meantime, he has returned to performing regularly as a singer and musician. His latest album, B.O.A.T.S, reached number two in the German charts.