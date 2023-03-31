Concert series in Bonn Last act for the KunstRasen 2023 confirmed
Bonn · Tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold for the KunstRasen concerts in the Rheinaue in Bonn this summer. Now the organiser has announced the last artist.
The last artist for the Bonn KunstRasen has been announced: Michael Patrick Kelly will give a concert in the federal city on 6 August, according to the organisers Martin Nötzel and Ernst Ludwig Hartz. This means there will be a total of 14 concerts between 15 June and 18 August.
Michael Patrick Kelly, known to many as Paddy Kelly and a member of the Kelly Family, has won several music awards with the band. The band sold more than 20 million records from the mid-1990s onwards, making them one of the most commercially successful performers in Europe. In 2003, he released his solo debut "In Exile" and then retired to a monastery in France. In the meantime, he has returned to performing regularly as a singer and musician. His latest album, B.O.A.T.S, reached number two in the German charts.
As of the end of March, 60,000 tickets had already been sold for the open-air concerts in Bonn. For organiser Hartz, the highlights include performances by Placebo, Bastille and Porcupine Tree. There is something for every taste: Santiano, One Republic, Calum Scott, Dropkick Murphys, Roland Kaiser and BAP, for example. There will be several guest performances on Cologne's Roncalliplatz. There, among others, Brings will meet the Beethoven Orchestra. Alvaro Soler, Jethro Tull and Lindsey Stirling will also perform. ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons will play at the E-Werk in Cologne. (Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Mareike Graepel)