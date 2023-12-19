For local patriots Last-minute gifts with a link to Bonn
Bonn · Only a few days left until Christmas and still haven't got all your presents? Here are some tips for gifts with a Bonn connection.
There are a lot of stories to tell about the city of Bonn, and you can read some of them in a book by freelance author from Bad Honnef, Gigi Louisoder. The title of her latest work, which tells 18 true anecdotes, is “Bonn. Mehr als ein Kuss!" (Bonn. More than a kiss!) "During my research, I found that although there are stories that people have heard about, nobody has ever told us exactly what happened," says the author. Why was a coffin from Argentina hidden in an embassy in Bonn? - is one of the questions Louisoder investigated. She got her answers by rummaging through archives, talking to contemporary witnesses and visiting the places where the events took place. She worked intensively on the book for a total of six months.
She was particularly impressed by one woman during her research: Hilde Sauerborn. She had worked in a psychiatric ward in Bonn during the Second World War. Because of a genetic condition, she, like many other people, was forcibly sterilised by the Nazis. "Back then, a sterilised woman was not allowed to marry an unsterilised man and vice versa. So she founded a marriage agency for sterilised people," Louisoder reports.
The book is not only about such serious topics. The author also recounts amusing anecdotes, such as one about the Bundespräsident's sanitary facilities back in the day. "The stories are funny and thus ideal for Bonn residents who want to learn more about their city, but their style also makes them suitable for people outside Bonn," says Louisoder. The book is available in Bonn book shops and online at Thalia and Amazon.
Vintage Bonn
The wall calendar for 2024 "Bonn in alten Ansichten" (Bonn in old views) is full of pictures. Together with the Bonn City Archive, Managing Director of the publishing house Math. Lempertz, Antje Heel, has selected twelve historical images. "We wanted to make the images suitably seasonal, including the fifth season, carnival, of course. And we wanted to show as many neighbourhoods as possible," says Heel about this year's selection.
The calendar has been published since 2009, with new images every year. The photographs feature historical motifs. "As a true Rhinelander and fan of Bonn carnival, I personally always find the historical carnival photos particularly appealing," says Heel. The calendar is a good gift for people who have Bonn in their hearts, but also for friends of historical photographs. You can get the calendar in bookshops in Bonn or online on Amazon and Thalia.
More works with a Bonn connection
- If you prefer current rather than vintage views, there's the "Bonn Picture Calendar 2024" by Uwe Müller. It features twelve photographs of Bonn from the present day. The calendar from klaes-regio Fotoverlag is available in Bonn from Thalia and Bücher Bosch.
- What about a bit of murder? The crime thriller "Des Menschen Schöpfung" (Man's Creation) is set in Bonn and tells the story of the murder of a scientist at Bonn University. It is the fourth Bonn detective novel by author Hubert Wippermann. Wippermann is a teacher at the Clara-Schumann-Gymnasium. His books "Beethoven's letzt Willel", "Des Goldes Schlaf" and "Des Menschen Eitelkeit" are also set in Bonn. The book is available in Bonn at Thalia and the Altstadtbuchhandlung.
- There’s more bloodshed in the Bonn thriller "Bonn Underground" by Ditmar Doerner. A murderer is on the loose in Bonn and is targeting single women. The two detectives Margot Lukas and Fabian Faust try to track down the perpetrator and end up in an undercover operation. The book is available in Bonn at Thalia and the Altstadtbuchhandlung.
- More upbeat stories can be found in the book "Bonn - Kneipengeschichten" with anecdotes from Bonn bars. Chaos, Kölsch and basement rock await the reader. The author is Bonn journalist Sofia Grillo. The book takes its readers on a journey from the 1960s to the 1990s in Bonn's pub culture. It is available in Bonn from Thalia, the Altstadtbuchhandlung bookshop and Bücher Bosch.
- There's fun for the whole family with Brigitte Kuka's Bonn city map. Well-known places such as Bonn city centre, the old town and the banks of the Rhine have been painted in bright colours. There are people as well as a little mouse and a snail hiding everywhere. The book is available in Bonn at Thalia, the Altstadtbuchhandlung and Bücher Bosch.
As well as the books already featured, there are many others with a connection to Bonn: for example, "Abkassiert" and "Verrat am Rhein" by Hartmut Palmer, "Politik an Tisch und Theke" by Nicola Trenz, "Das Bundesbüdchen" by Karl-Heinz Erdmann and "Bonner Stadtgeschichten" by Martin Wein.
Original text: Selina Stiegler; Translation: Jean Lennox