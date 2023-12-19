For local patriots Last-minute gifts with a link to Bonn

There are a lot of stories to tell about the city of Bonn, and you can read some of them in a book by freelance author from Bad Honnef, Gigi Louisoder. The title of her latest work, which tells 18 true anecdotes, is “Bonn. Mehr als ein Kuss!" (Bonn. More than a kiss!) "During my research, I found that although there are stories that people have heard about, nobody has ever told us exactly what happened," says the author. Why was a coffin from Argentina hidden in an embassy in Bonn? - is one of the questions Louisoder investigated. She got her answers by rummaging through archives, talking to contemporary witnesses and visiting the places where the events took place. She worked intensively on the book for a total of six months.