Dangerous party drug Laughing gas sales at kiosks in Bonn on the rise
Bonn · How widespread is the use of laughing gas in Bonn? The GA spoke to people who look at this question from different angles - including a shopkeeper who openly advertises its use in his shop window.
You have to inhale it to get high. Consumers fill it into balloons from small cartridges or from bottles about the size of a forearm. We're talking about laughing gas - technically known as nitrous oxide, or N2O for short. You may have noticed these bottles when you pass by a kiosk. They have names like "Exotic Whip" or "Miami Magic" and they are marketed as "cream whippers". The gas is used, among other things, as a foaming agent. But what sounds harmless carries serious health risks. Despite this, some kiosk owners have been advertising the increasingly popular party drug in their shop windows for some time. We spoke to one of them and to a prevention expert in Bonn.
In a general store on the outskirts of the city centre, a curious advertising slogan encourages people to buy laughing gas. Its creator, Adam S. (name changed), sits behind the counter. Asked what the black and green bottle in the corner of the shop is and what you do with it, he explains: "It's like cigarettes, like a party drug for having fun. You put it in a balloon and you inhale it". It costs between 30 and 60 euros, depending on the size. He sometimes sells up to 50 a month.
Doesn't he have any concerns about selling nitrous oxide? "It's the same gas you put in a cake," Adam S. replies. It is "cake gas". In a way, he's right. The cartridges are marketed as such by the manufacturers. A quick search on the internet confirms this. But Adam S. also knows that there are risks involved in using the gas. "It has been banned in Holland. If you inhale too much, it can be very dangerous," he says. That's why he makes sure he only sells to adults. A lot of people pretend to be adults when they look much too young. He doesn't take any risks and always checks their IDs. Laughing gas is freely available for sale to minors, as it is not a narcotic according to the definition of the German Narcotics Act (BtMG). When asked why he openly advertises it, he replies that it is for walk-in customers.
In a kiosk that does not openly advertise laughing gas, an employee has something to say: "We make sure we only sell it to adults. But I'll be honest: if it was my shop, I wouldn't sell it at all". According to him, customers sometimes come in three or four times in the same evening to get a refill. "I don't even want to know what it does to them." A regular customer chimes in: "That stuff makes your head feel muddy right away. You must be completely crazy to deliberately deprive yourself of oxygen". Also, he says he has heard from a lot of people who have switched to laughing gas because it cannot be detected by the police in traffic.
Does Bonn have a laughing gas problem? How widespread is its use?
There seems to be an upswing in use in Bonn. "Through our social work we have noticed an increase in recent months," says Beatrix Schmeichler from "Update", the joint addiction prevention centre of Caritas and Diakonie. In Bonn, nitrous oxide is being used increasingly as a recreational drug, especially among young people. Schmeichler and her colleagues have also found more and more gas capsules in school playgrounds.
What are the dangers?
"Contrary to its use in medical procedures, where oxygen is also administered, it is consumed undiluted as an intoxicant," explains social pedagogue Schmeichler. This misuse is associated with considerable, sometimes irreversible health risks. Acute consequences include oxygen deficiency in the blood caused by an overdose, which can lead to loss of consciousness, cardiovascular failure and frostbite on the lips and fingers. The latter can occur if the gas is inhaled directly from the cartridge, which can sink to minus 55 degrees Celsius when the gas escapes. The social worker also warns: "Regular and frequent use can lead to psychological dependence". Adolescents, whose brains are still developing, are particularly at risk. Combining it with other drugs multiplies the dangers. According to her, the long-term consequences, especially with frequent use, include nerve damage, which can even affect the spinal cord, causing paralysis, impaired organ function, brain damage and even death.
(Original text: Emre Koc; Translation: Jean Lennox)