Dangerous party drug Laughing gas sales at kiosks in Bonn on the rise

Prohibition or information?

In other countries including the Netherlands, the UK, France and Denmark it is illegal to possess nitrous oxide. Or at the very least, the rules on its sale and possession have been tightened to make it much harder for young people and children to misuse it. The question of how dangerous the substance is has also been raised in Germany. But it is still legal to possess, use or sell laughing gas in Germany.

Bonn-based social pedagogue Beatrix Schmeichler questions whether a ban is the right way to protect health. "Other substances, such as industrial solvents in glues, which are also consumed because of their intoxicating effect, can also have serious health consequences. Education and awareness-raising are therefore an important part of her work.