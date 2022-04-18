Pandemic : Lauterbach expects return to mask mandate in autumn

"Our goal is to have as much vaccine as possible for everyone, no matter which variant comes": Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

Berlin The numbers of Coronavirus infections continue to fall. However, Health Minister Lauterbach expects the situation to worsen again in autumn and mandatory indoor masks could be reintroduced.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The indoor mask mandate, which has now been largely lifted, could be reintroduced in autumn, according to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). He told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, "then the cases will rise, and there will probably be new mutations, or the number of cases infections with the Omicron variant will rise sharply. That's why by then we will have to revise the Infection Protection Act." It may well be necessary to make mask-wearing compulsory again indoors.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus figures continued to fall over the Easter holidays. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported the nationwide seven-day incidence on Sunday at 834.3. A week ago, it was 1097.9.

Under the current Infection Protection Act, wearing a mask is only mandatory in a few areas such as in doctors' surgeries or on public transport. If the federal states want to introduce more extensive measures, they must declare regions to be hotspots, which would involve a state parliament resolution. Under the current law, this hotspot rule and the mandatory wearing of masks in doctors' offices, buses and trains may only be applied until 23 September.

Omicron vaccine in about five months

The chairperson of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur that if Lauterbach wants to tighten the Infection Protection Act in autumn, he should start convincing his liberal coalition partner now. "In the past, Karl Lauterbach waited until the last minute. The result is now a legal regulation that offers little protection."

With regard to vaccines, Lauterbach expects that there will be one that is adapted to the Omicron variant in about five months. "We are getting a vaccine that protects against the Omicron variants. We expect it in September," he said. The minister described the Bundestag’s decision against compulsory vaccination as a "bitter disappointment". "After a good summer, the big gap in vaccinations may give us a tough autumn. That’s when many scientists expect the next waves."

The SPD politician spoke of various Omicron sub-variants that were developing, which he said were a cause for concern. "It is quite possible that we will get a highly contagious Omicron variant that is as deadly as Delta. That would be an absolute killer variant." Lauterbach's comments have met with criticism: virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "What are these killer variants anyway?" He said he had not yet found this description for Coronavirus variants at the World Health Organisation, the EU health authority ECDC or the American CDC. CDU health politician Erwin Rüddel tweeted with reference to Lauterbach's statements: "He really should have learned from his mistakes and misjudgements."

Incidence continues to fall

On Sunday, the RKI said 39 784 new Corona infections had been reported by health offices within 24 hours. A week ago, the figure was 55 471. However, it must be taken into account that individual Länder do not report data every day of the week. Fewer reports are also expected on public holidays. This in turn leads to additional reports on subsequent days. This makes a comparison of daily values increasingly difficult. Experts have also assumed for some time that there is under-reporting, for example because not all infected persons have a PCR test. Only these count in the statistics.

Threats against the Health Minister

Lauterbach also commented on threats made against him: "I am not a fearful person myself. But I am very worried about my children. And of course, it hurts me that my children are afraid for me. It is not right when children have to read that radicals wanted to kidnap their father." The SPD politician said he was often threatened with violence. "I am on various death lists." He reports every threat of violence and murder to the police. "I do it so consistently because an anti-vaxxer who threatens me with violence is probably also threatening his mayor or councillor."

On Thursday, it had become known that members of a nationwide Telegram chat group made up of so-called “Reichsbürger” and opponents of Coronavirus measures had planned explosions and Lauterbach’s kidnapping.

Original article: dpa