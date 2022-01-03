Corona virus regulations : Lauterbach: "There will definitely be new regulations"

Karl Lauterbach. Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Berlin Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) says he expects the federal and state governments to agree on new regulations to curb the Coronavirus during next Friday’s summit.

"There will definitely be new resolutions, because we have to think about how to change the quarantine rules," Lauterbach said in an interview with RTL/ntv on Sunday evening.

The question is how long quarantine should last, for example, for essential workers in critical infrastructure, in nursing homes or hospitals. Another thing that would need to be clarified is by how much the periods could be shortened for people who had already received a booster vaccination.

In order to prevent the Omicron wave from becoming too big, contact restrictions will also be discussed. Due to the high number of unvaccinated people, Germany cannot afford to try and achieve herd immunity through widespread infection, Lauterbach emphasised. "The number of cases will rise sharply, and this will also affect many unvaccinated people, who are not protected. That's why I'm very worried about this”.

Lauterbach on Hoeneß praise: "Football and politics on the same team“

Meanwhile, Lauterbach has reacted with pleasure to statements made by former Bayern München president Uli Hoeneß. "I am happy about the praise from Uli Hoeneß; in the fight against the Corona virus, football and politics are playing on the same team," he told the "Bild" newspaper (Monday).

Hoeneß had previously told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "As long as he was not in office, I had my problems with him. I thought he was a know-all. Now I'm a total Karl Lauterbach fan because I have the feeling that he is very well-informed about the subject and he is a doer." Lauterbach, 58, is in charge of manging the Coronavirus protection measures in Germany's new traffic light government.