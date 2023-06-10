Smoke resulting from gas leak Leak in cooling unit causes evacuation of Bad Godesberg supermarket

According to a spokesman, there had been a slight development of steam due to a leak in a cooling unit. The statement reports that the liquid evaporated as soon as it was no longer under pressure outside the cooling unit and steam formed. Equipped with respiratory protection and multi-gas measuring devices, firefighters had a look around in the basement. Working with a technician from a specialist company, the system was made safe and the affected area ventilated. The fans which had been set up by the fire department were at some point no longer needed. The fire department was then able to hand over the situation to the specialist company.