Smoke resulting from gas leak Leak in cooling unit causes evacuation of Bad Godesberg supermarket
A supermarket on Koblenzer Strasse in Bad Godesberg had to be evacuated on Friday afternoon because cooling liquid leaked in the basement of the store. The store manager alerted the fire department because of smoke that was developing.
The fire department was called to a supermarket in Bad Godesberg city center on Friday afternoon. At around 1:31 p.m., the manager of the store on Koblenzer Strasse alerted the fire department after he noticed smoke developing in the cold storage room in the basement of the store, according to Pascal Jörres, head of operations at the Bonn Fire Department.
As a result, the supermarket was evacuated, all customers and employees had to leave the store. During the operation, the store remained closed to customers. At the entrance on Koblenzer Strasse, employees told customers that the store was closed, while the emergency services worked to provide access for employees in the direction of Villichgasse.
Building rendered safe by fire department and technician
According to a spokesman, there had been a slight development of steam due to a leak in a cooling unit. The statement reports that the liquid evaporated as soon as it was no longer under pressure outside the cooling unit and steam formed. Equipped with respiratory protection and multi-gas measuring devices, firefighters had a look around in the basement. Working with a technician from a specialist company, the system was made safe and the affected area ventilated. The fans which had been set up by the fire department were at some point no longer needed. The fire department was then able to hand over the situation to the specialist company.
(Orig. text: Maximilian Mühlen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)