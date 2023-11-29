Challenge for street cleaning services Leaves on the roadside: danger for cyclists in Bonn
Bonn · When the days get shorter and darker in autumn, the risk of road accidents also increases. Rain and leaves quickly turn a trip into a slippery ride for cyclists. Residents are also called upon to keep the paths clear.
There can never be enough urban trees. However, where the shade providers and natural air conditioning systems provide important services in summer, their leaves quickly become a nuisance for road traffic in autumn. Cyclists in particular have to be careful on cycle paths and hard shoulders that are lined with colourful leaves. Particularly on wet days, the leafy surface can quickly become a slippery surface.
Bonnorange, the Bonn city cleaning service, is responsible for the swift removal of leaves and last year, according to its own figures, collected and composted a total of 1,540 tonnes of leaves. The employees of the city cleaning service try to get to grips with the falling leaves by hand and by machine. On pavements and shared footpaths and cycle paths, the neighbouring property owners are responsible for this, explains press spokesman Jérôme Lefèvre.
Leaves on bends and inclines are particularly dangerous for cyclists
Unfortunately, it often happens that residents sweep the leaves onto the road or onto tree grates. "This is not permitted and becomes all the more dangerous for other road users if the leaves are swept onto the road shortly after we clean them and then remain there for several days or are blown away," says Lefèvre.
Those who are unable to dispose of the leaves properly on site can hand them in at Bonnorange collection points or recycling centres. Residents who are unsure about their cleaning obligations can also find an overview of the responsibility regulations on the homepage.
If these are not adhered to, it is particularly dangerous for cyclists. Slippery surfaces often lead to accidents. According to Axel Mörer, it is particularly dangerous on bends and inclines.
ADFC sees congestion in some areas
In Bonn, it is obvious that Bonnorange is endeavouring to clear the leaves, says the press spokesman for the ADFC Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. However, especially in areas with many and large trees, such as the residential neighbourhoods in Bad Godesberg and Südstadt, the city cleaner can hardly keep up and the leaves accumulate on the edges of the lanes where cyclists are travelling.
If politicians want more people to cycle, then the roads must also be maintained, just as is the case with cars. This is why cycle paths must also be cleared of leaves and snow in good time in autumn and winter, says Mörer.
The ADFC spokesperson says that no other mode of transport is as dependent on the time of year as cycling, referring to a study by Christian Holldorb from Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences. Holldorb comes to the conclusion that in cities with no or poor winter road maintenance, up to 70 per cent of cyclists abandon their bikes on winter days. In order to motivate more people to cycle in the cold seasons, a safe and comfortable infrastructure is needed all year round.
Cyclists also have a responsibility
Mörer points to the sixth transport policy point of the citizens' petition, which the city council endorsed by a large majority, as the city has also committed itself to this goal with the 2021 Bonn cycling resolution. "The city of Bonn creates new standards and implements them so that footpaths and cycle paths can be used at all times," it says. The year-round maintenance of the infrastructure of cycle paths and footpaths is also stipulated.
However, Mörer also knows that this does not mean that cyclists can be exempt from responsibility for road safety. Cyclists are of course also obliged to adapt to changing weather and road conditions, for example by wearing suitable clothing and adopting an appropriate riding style. In addition, cyclists can fit chunky tyres that offer more grip and ride with reduced air pressure to increase the contact area of the tyres. "However, this does not change the fact that you can hardly ride safely on a cycle path with several layers of wet leaves or even snow," emphasises the press officer.
Better cycle network is the most important factor for greater safety
In order to make cycling safer, he would like residents not to simply push leaves and snow onto the cycle path or the edges of the road. If a hard shoulder is blocked, cyclists have to use the road area intended for cars and the risk of accidents increases. Parking rubbish bins on cycle paths and footpaths is also a bad habit that poses an additional risk.
The biggest problem in the dark season, however, is the lack of a continuous and safe cycle path network, says Mörer. "Anyone who has to cycle in mixed traffic with motor vehicles when the road is wet and it's dark will think twice." An international comparison shows that with a well-developed infrastructure, cyclists are happy to cycle even in the cold season.
Tips from the police:
Stay safe through autumn and winter
To get through the cold season safely, drivers should follow the "O to O rule" and fit winter tyres from October to Easter. The Bonn police also warn drivers to keep a safe distance in fog. At 50 kilometres per hour in urban areas, this is about 50 metres.
Due to the long periods of darkness during the day, cyclists should pay particular attention to their visibility. Functioning lights, reflectors and neon-coloured covers can increase visibility for other road users.
Original text: Jonas Dirker
Translation Mareike Graepel