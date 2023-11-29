Challenge for street cleaning services Leaves on the roadside: danger for cyclists in Bonn

However, Mörer also knows that this does not mean that cyclists can be exempt from responsibility for road safety. Cyclists are of course also obliged to adapt to changing weather and road conditions, for example by wearing suitable clothing and adopting an appropriate riding style. In addition, cyclists can fit chunky tyres that offer more grip and ride with reduced air pressure to increase the contact area of the tyres. "However, this does not change the fact that you can hardly ride safely on a cycle path with several layers of wet leaves or even snow," emphasises the press officer.