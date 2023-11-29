Challenge for street cleaning services Leaves on the roadside: danger for cyclists in Bonn

Tips from the police

To get through the cold season safely, drivers should follow the "O to O rule" and fit winter tyres from October to Easter. The Bonn police also warn drivers to keep a safe distance in fog. At 50 kilometres per hour in urban areas, this is about 50 metres.

Due to the long periods of darkness during the day, cyclists should pay particular attention to their visibility. Functioning lights, reflectors and neon-coloured covers can increase visibility for other road users.