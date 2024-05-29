Possible contamination Legionella risk within a radius of ten kilometers around Zülpich
Zülpich · The Cologne district government is warning of a possible danger from legionella bacteria, which may have spread as aerosols around Zülpich. Here’s all you need to know about where exactly an exposure was possible and what to do in case of symptoms.
The district of Euskirchen and the district government of Cologne are warning of a possible health risk from legionella. As the district announces on its website, among other things, a regular check of water samples in evaporative cooling systems at Smurfit Kappa Papier Zülpich Papier GmbH revealed that the action value for legionella was exceeded 100-fold.
The value was one million colony-forming units. The corresponding inspection results were already available to the district government and the operator on May 21. The operator immediately initiated countermeasures on the same day. The maximum incubation period of ten days should therefore end on May 31. However, it can be assumed that legionella was released for at least eight days before May 21. Hospitals and doctors had been informed by the Euskirchen district health authority. The district has also contacted the regional health center: It is possible that aerosols containing legionella have spread within a radius of around ten kilometers as the crow flies around the affected plant.
Good chances of recovery with correct treatment
As the district summarizes, legionella are bacteria that cause various symptoms in humans, from flu-like complaints to severe pneumonia. An infection can manifest itself through coughing, chills, headaches, a severe feeling of illness and high fever. It can also lead to diarrhea or confusion. Untreated or incorrectly treated pneumonia is often severe, with good prospects of recovery if treated correctly. Pontiac fever is also possible, with flu-like symptoms such as fever, malaise, headache and aching limbs, but without pneumonia. This illness usually heals itself within a week.
Drinking water is safe
Anyone suffering from such symptoms should consult a GP immediately. Pneumonia caused by legionella must always be treated with effective antibiotics and often in hospital. However, those affected are not contagious.
However, drinking water is safe to use. The water provided by the drinking water suppliers has no points of contact with the contaminated cooling water. The use of pools and the consumption of washed fruit and vegetables from the garden is also safe.
