Possible contamination Legionella risk within a radius of ten kilometers around Zülpich

The value was one million colony-forming units. The corresponding inspection results were already available to the district government and the operator on May 21. The operator immediately initiated countermeasures on the same day. The maximum incubation period of ten days should therefore end on May 31. However, it can be assumed that legionella was released for at least eight days before May 21. Hospitals and doctors had been informed by the Euskirchen district health authority. The district has also contacted the regional health center: It is possible that aerosols containing legionella have spread within a radius of around ten kilometers as the crow flies around the affected plant.