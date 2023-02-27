Happy cat owner and Bonn animal shelter : Liebchen the cat returns to her family after ten years

The cat, Liebchen, had been missing for ten years (symbol photo). Foto: dpa/Kirsty O'connor

Bonn In 2013, a cat disappeared from her family in Bonn. Just what happened to the animal was unclear. Now, thanks to a lucky coincidence, she’s back home.

It was a completely unexpected happy ending: after ten years, a Bonn family was reunited with its missing cat. The animal, named Liebchen (Darling), disappeared in 2013 and had been registered as missing with the animal welfare organisation Tasso for ten years, the Bonn animal shelter explained on its Facebook page. In the subsequent years, it remained unclear what had happened to the pet. Hopes for the cat's return faded.

Then, a few days ago, there was a big surprise. The animal rescue organisation had picked up the cat of a deceased Bonn resident and brought it to the animal shelter. Here they checked the animal's Tasso identification number, and it turned out to be the missing family pet that, a Tasso spokesperson reports.

Liebchen has returned to her old family. Foto: Julia Zerwas, Tierheim Bonn

The family was delighted when they found out that it was their former pet housemate, the shelter spokesperson said, and they have decided to take Liebchen back in.

In connection with this case, the Bonn animal shelter urges cat owners to have their animals tagged and registered. This way, they can be returned to their own home if they go missing.

What to do if you find a cat

According to Tasso, anyone who comes across a stray cat should check whether it has a collar with the owner's contact details or a registration number behind its ear. This can be used to find the owner. Injured animals should be taken to the vet. The vet or an animal shelter, which should be contacted if an animal is found, can find out whether the animal is chipped.

