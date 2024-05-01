Police operation in Bad Godesberg Lifeless person discovered on light rail tracks

When the fire brigade arrived, a lifeless person was lying in the track bed, the incident commander said. A railway passenger had seen the person in the track bed, came to a halt in front of the body and then alerted the emergency services. According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, it currently appears that another train had hit the man beforehand, but it is unclear which one. Rescue workers were only able to determine that the person had died. The train driver was attended to at the scene and taken to hospital. The circumstances are still completely unclear and the police have begun an investigation.