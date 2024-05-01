Police operation in Bad Godesberg Lifeless person discovered on light rail tracks
Bad Godesberg · A lifeless person was discovered on the tracks of the light rail line in Bad Godesberg on Tuesday morning. The railway line was closed for several hours and the circumstances are still unclear.
A lifeless person was discovered on the tracks of the light rail line in the area of Wurzerstraße in Bad Godesberg on Tuesday morning. According to initial information, it is probably a male body, but the police are not yet certain. The bus stop has been closed, according to Maximilian Mühlens, press spokesman for Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB).
When the fire brigade arrived, a lifeless person was lying in the track bed, the incident commander said. A railway passenger had seen the person in the track bed, came to a halt in front of the body and then alerted the emergency services. According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, it currently appears that another train had hit the man beforehand, but it is unclear which one. Rescue workers were only able to determine that the person had died. The train driver was attended to at the scene and taken to hospital. The circumstances are still completely unclear and the police have begun an investigation.
The railway line was closed at around 11.40 am. According to SWB, light rail services on line 16 only ran as far as the Heussallee stop and line 63 only ran as far as the Olof-Palme-Allee stop and then back again. A rail replacement service ran between Godesberger Stadthalle and Olof-Palme-Allee. The line was closed until around 3 pm.
Due to the operation, there were traffic obstructions in the area of Wurzerstraße in front of the Godesberg tunnel.
(Original text: GA / Translation: Mareike Graepel)