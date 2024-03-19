Alternatives for commuters Line 18 will be separated between Bonn and Cologne
Bonn · After three weeks of no trains running between Cologne and Bonn, there will now be some limitations on line 18 starting on March 23. What commuters need to know.
If you frequently use public transport between Bonn and Cologne, it's not easy at the moment. Following several strikes by light rail staff and the fact that regional trains will not be running from March 1 to 22 due to roadworks, there will be even more limitations for commuters on that route beginning on March 23.
According to the Cologne public transport system (KVB), line 18 will be separated between Schwadorf and Bornheim from March 23 (3 a.m.) until April 1 (3 a.m.). This means that it will run from Cologne to the Schwadorf stop and back. Coming from Bonn, it runs to the Bornheim stop and back. In between, i.e. for the stops Walberberg, Merten, Waldorf and Dersdorf, the replacement bus line 118 will run.
Alternatives for line 18 between Bonn and Cologne
If you want to travel directly from Bonn to Cologne - or vice versa - you are better off taking the regional trains RE5, RB26 and RB48. Line 16 will also continue to run between Cologne and Bonn without any disruptions.
According to the KVB, the reason for the one-week line closure on line 18 is work on the railway and switches in Merten and Bornheim.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)