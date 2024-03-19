Alternatives for commuters Line 18 will be separated between Bonn and Cologne

According to the Cologne public transport system (KVB), line 18 will be separated between Schwadorf and Bornheim from March 23 (3 a.m.) until April 1 (3 a.m.). This means that it will run from Cologne to the Schwadorf stop and back. Coming from Bonn, it runs to the Bornheim stop and back. In between, i.e. for the stops Walberberg, Merten, Waldorf and Dersdorf, the replacement bus line 118 will run.