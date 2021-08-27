25th anniversary : Line 66 is running in UN colours

Bonn The 25th anniversary of Germany’s UN city is being marked by a unique tram with a special design.

A white and light blue tram bearing decorations by the artist Özi is trundling through Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district to celebrate 25 years of the United Nations in the city. Bonn city authorities and the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) commissioned the carriage design with the logo of the anniversary year and the United Nations emblem. The tram on line 66 will now transport the UN and its themes through the cityscape for a year - from Siegburg via Bonn to Bad Honnef. The United Nations has had offices located in Bonn since 1951. The foundation stone for Bonn’s development into a German UN city was laid in 1996 with the establishment of the UN Volunteers Programme (UNV).