Event at Basecamp “Local Affairs Market” takes place this weekend in Bonn

In Hagels' store, all products are available without packaging, and she brings some in refundable glass jars, as well as natural cosmetics and books on fair trade and waste avoidance. It's important to her to get the word out about her cause. Unpackaged foods such as nuts and pasta could also have a place in large supermarkets. But those often “require much support and advice," she says. "That would have to be encouraged politically." Unpackaged goods will probably not become suitable for mass consumption for the time being. "We see ourselves more as a lighthouse project that provides impetus for change.”