Event at Basecamp “Local Affairs Market” takes place this weekend in Bonn
Bonn · The two-day “Local Affairs Market” will take place at Basecamp Bonn on the first weekend in May. 20 exhibitors will be displaying and selling their regional and certified organic products.
The Christmas market at Basecamp Bonn in December went really well, as Henrik Röminger recalled. That motivated him to get something new happening at the venue. Röminger runs the Hofliebe snack bar on the grounds of the indoor camping site in Dottendorf and will be organizing the “Local Affairs Market” there on the first weekend in May. 20 exhibitors from Bonn and the region have already committed to participating in the event.
"We put the focus on sustainability," says Röminger. All exhibitors offer certified organic or handmade goods, both foodstuffs and handicrafts. That's where you'll find the Siebenwinde label with jewelry and other items made from recycled materials. Handmade jewelry will also be presented by Anna Strauch. Also intriguing is the Graffitree jewelry by Miro, To craft those pieces, graffiti fragments were cut from walls and made into various accessories.
Visitors will also find living room accessories by Penworks Design, cosmetic pads and keychains by Henry&Jules, photography by Merle Diekmann, two booths with cards and art, Jules Originals cork handbags and bow ties, dried flowers by Slowflower Bonn as well as hand-painted art by Alina. She has already shown her painted works and art prints at the Beuel Spring Festival, together with Lisa Hagels from the unpackaged store LiMa's fairpacked world in Beuel. You can see them again at the Basecamp outdoor area.
In Hagels' store, all products are available without packaging, and she brings some in refundable glass jars, as well as natural cosmetics and books on fair trade and waste avoidance. It's important to her to get the word out about her cause. Unpackaged foods such as nuts and pasta could also have a place in large supermarkets. But those often “require much support and advice," she says. "That would have to be encouraged politically." Unpackaged goods will probably not become suitable for mass consumption for the time being. "We see ourselves more as a lighthouse project that provides impetus for change.”
Fair trade chocolate and tofu
Visitors can buy fair trade chocolate from Choco Dealer, based in Bonn. In Troisdorf, XOII Foods produces tofu that can be sampled. Till Adams provides information about his sustainable olive cultivation in Kalamata, Greece. Adams, a Bonn Business Ambassador since 2016, started his store in Bonn last year. "Proximity to the producer and the opportunity to participate are, in my opinion, really important aspects when it comes to food, because that's the only way I can really experience what I'm putting in my mouth.”
The company also presents Dextermeat organic beef products. It is based in Berlin, but has a sales outlet at the Leyenhof in Friesdorf, from which Röminger has been sourcing its products since 2022. The Hofliebe stand will mainly be providing dishes with certified organic and partly vegan dishes, and the Basecamp wine bar will be open.
The neighboring KW Fitness studio will offer hands-on activities, and there will also be a children's program and a DJ spinning music from records.
The Local Affairs Market at Basecamp, An der Raste 1, runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
(Orig. text: Stefan Knopp / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)