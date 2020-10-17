Buses and trams will not run : Local public transport strike on Monday and Tuesday in Bonn

The new fleet of buses of SWB Bus and Bahn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn residents are facing another strike in public transport: On Monday and Tuesday, no SWB buses or trams will be running all day long. Lines 16 and 18 of the KVB are also affected.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

There will be another public transportation strike in Bonn early next week: The trade union Verdi has called for a full-day warning strike on Monday, October 19, and Tuesday, October 20. It means that no SWB buses or trams will be running in Bonn from 3 a.m.

According to SWB Bus und Bahn (SWB Bus and Rail), it is likely that 18 percent of the regular bus services will be provided to passengers through the use of subcontractors. The routes are to be displayed in the electronic timetable information. SWB Bus und Bahn's buses and trams are expected to remain in the depot on Monday and Tuesday for the entire day of operation.

Since the warning strike is also taking place in Cologne, there will be no traffic on tram lines 16 and 18, which are operated jointly with the KVB.