Rescue operation in Königswinter aborted : Lodged tanker to be rescued on Tuesday

The ship runs aground on the Rhine near Königswinter Photo: Ralf Klodt Foto: Ralf Klodt

Königswunter On the Rhine near Königswinter-Niederdollendorf a tanker loaded with ethanol ran aground and is unable to free itself under its own power.

The accident involving a tanker on the bank of the Rhine in Königswinter caused a sensation on Monday afternoon. A Dutch tanker loaded with around 1400 tonnes of ethanol apparently came too close to the bank of the Rhine near the ferry pier at Niederdollendorf/Plittersdorf at noon, ran aground and was unable to free itself under its own power.

The police and Bonn fire brigade were on duty with numerous forces. The ferry service between Niederdollendorf and Plittersdorf was stopped. The all-clear was given by the Bonn fire brigade spokesman Albert Lehmann with regard to the cargo: no hazardous material escaped.

Ethanol is alcohol. The pure substance is a colourless, highly flammable liquid at room temperature with a burning taste and a characteristic odour and is mainly used as a disinfectant, solvent or extraction agent.

In the course of the afternoon, another ship first tried to free the tanker, but also touched the bottom and had to stop the action. A short time later, another tanker went alongside for another towing attempt, which was unsuccessful.

At nightfall the tanker was still moored. As the Bonn Water Police announced in the evening at the request of the General-Anzeiger, the salvage attempts were stopped at nightfall. The so-called "tugging free" of the tanker is now to take place in the course of Tuesday.