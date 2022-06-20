Bonners trying to cool off : Long queues in front of open-air pools also on Sunday

Shortly before the Ennertbad opened on Sunday morning, a long queue had already formed. Foto: Claudia Mahnke

Rüngsdorf Even one day after the record heat, many Bonn residents are looking to cool off in the city’s outdoor pools. There was already a queue in the morning outside the Ennertbad.

There were long queues outside open-air swimming pools during the record heat on Saturday. Even though temperatures on Sunday were much more moderate, with hights of around 29 degrees, many people were still looking to cool off. When the Ennertbad opened at 10 am on Sunday, a long queue had already formed. Owners of multiple tickets had an advantage because the machines let them in quickly.

Shortly after the Panoramabad in Rüngsdorf opened at 10 a.m. on Saturday, crowds had already flocked to the outdoor pool. So many people wanted to cool off that was a long line of people in front of the baths.

Visitors also from Rhineland-Palatinate and the Rhein-Sieg district

As an employee told the GA at the time, two ticket offices were open, and everyone would soon be allowed into the pool. "We no longer have any restrictions," the employee said. Shortly before 12 o'clock on Saturday, the queue was still about 50 metres long, he said. Visitors were not only from Bad Godesberg and Bonn, but also from the neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate and the Rhine-Sieg area.

Only three outdoor pools in Bonn are open

Sales of season tickets has been going particularly well this year. According to Rüngsdorf Panorama Pool Association chairperson Jürgen Huber, 250 tickets have already been sold so far, meaning there had to be new ones printed. Season tickets have been available since 2019; three years ago, 120 tickets were sold.

But the rush is not surprising as the Rüngsdorf pool, the Hardtbergbad and the Ennertbad are the only open-air pools currently open in Bonn. The Römerbad in Castell is scheduled to open next Saturday, 25 June. It is not yet known when the Friesdorf outdoor pool will open its doors.

Police intervention necessary

Due to the large crowds and long queues, there were occasional disputes outside the doors. At the Ennertbad, officers of the Bonn police helped organise admission to the open-air swimming pool. But officers also had to be repeatedly called in at the entrances of the other open-air swimming pools.

Original text: Maximilian Mühlens