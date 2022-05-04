Long traffic jams in the city centre : Long traffic jams after new closure of road along banks of the Rhine

The current closure of the Rhine embankment to car traffic from Rheingasse northwards is causing major traffic jams in Bonn city centre. The administration announces that it will now review the closure. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

There’s chaos in Bonn’s city centre again. Since Monday, city workers have been marking out the planned bike lane in the northern area of the Rhine embankment between Rheingasse and Josefstraße, and the passage for northbound traffic has been completely closed. This is leading to traffic jams, especially during rush hour, back up to Zweite Fährgasse and from there on to Adenauerallee near Arndtstraße. The new traffic routing is also having a massive impact on bus services.

There was so much traffic in the city late on late Monday afternoon that many buses were delayed on many routes and some even had to be cancelled, SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz confirmed in response to a question from our editorial team on Tuesday. "Traffic was also backed up on Rathausgasse. In addition, there was an accident near Kaiserplatz, so buses had to take a diversion through Hofgarten," Zießnitz continued. Passengers waiting at the Markt bus stop were informed by the display that the stop could temporarily not be reached.

Motorists taken by surprise by closure on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn

Many motorists heading north who used the diversion from Zweite Fährgasse along the banks of the Rhine to avoid the construction at Koblenzer Tor were also taken completely by surprise by the closure. The official diversion route at the Opera House leads via Rheingasse to Belderberg, from where you can turn right and continue north towards Römerstraße or take the left turn towards Stadthaus. But many drivers apparently used to drive north along the Brassertufer under the Kennedybrücke bridge to avoid the traffic jam caused by the traffic lights at Rheingasse/Belderberg. This is no longer possible. Now everyone - including traffic coming from the north - has to drive via Rheingasse.

The City of Bonn recently announced that work would gradually begin to calm traffic on the banks of the Rhine between Rosental and Josefstraße. Starting on Monday, 2 May, the civil engineering office will carry out the marking and signposting work for the bicycle lane in the northern area.

After completion of the work, which the city says will probably take several days, there will be a bicycle lane between Rosental and Josefstraße. Access to the multi-storey car park at the Opera House and the possibility to turn off from the Kennedy Bridge in the direction of Rheingasse will remain. "As announced, closing the road to private car traffic because of construction work will only take place at a later date. The city is therefore asking drivers to take special care because of the changed traffic situation," a press release of 20 April continues. As reported, southbound traffic between Rheingasse and Zweite Fährgasse has already been stopped, and about 150 parking spaces have been eliminated. The entire southbound lane is now only open for bicycle traffic.

Traders' association outraged by the closure of the Rhine embankment in Bonn

It is true that everyone knew that in the course of the Rhine bank redevelopment and redesign, the areas on the banks of the river were to be largely traffic-calmed, said an audibly outraged Jannis Vassiliou, chairperson of the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Euskirchen (EHV) retail association, on Tuesday. But he had assumed that until the Koblenz Gate was completed, probably in mid-July, motorists would still be able to use the route along the banks of the Rhine to the north. In any case, the current closure has not been clearly communicated so far.

The administration itself had asked politicians to keep this diversions route on the Rhine bank free to prevent gridlock in the city. But this has now happened: "For me, there is only an ideological plan behind it to the detriment of Bonn. The city centre is now completely closed to car traffic," criticises Vassiliou. EHV press spokesperson Michael Forst adds that those who will suffer most from the new traffic routing, including the capping of the Cityring at Maximilianstraße weeks ago, will be motorists and above all the residents of Südstadt. "Many motorists are now trying to avoid the traffic jam on the B9 by driving through the Südstadt."

City of Bonn to check traffic situation Wednesday morning