Walkers and hikers : Lots of people in the Siebengebirge on New Year's Day

Many people started out from Margarethenhöhe on Friday, making their way to the Ölberg and Löwenburg, which are part of the Siebengebirge mountain range. Foto: Ralf Klodt

Bad Honnef It was busy in the Siebengebirge on New Year’s Day: Many came for a walk or hike at the Ölberg and the Löwenburg, where there are trails for hiking, walking and running.

On New Year’s Day, there was lots of activity at the Margarethenhöhe in the Siebengebirge (Seven Mountains). The Margarethenhöhe is a popular starting point for walkers and hikers. Those who wanted to get into the parking lot there on Friday found themselves waiting in heavy traffic. But once they were parked, small crowds of walkers and cyclists streamed to the Ölberg and to the Löwenburg, two of the highest mountains of the Siebengebirge. This meant it was not only crowded on the streets in the area, but also on the walking trails in the Siebengebirge.

It’s well known that people like to get out and walk or hike on the first day of the new year. This year there was the added attraction that both the Ölberg and the Löwenburg were covered with a light dusting of snow, making them an even more popular destination.

Judging by the license plates of the parked cars, most of the visitors came from the Rhine-Sieg district and from Bonn. But there were also walkers and hikers who traveled to the Siebengebirge from further away, including from the Ruhr region.

Orig. text: Leandra Kubiak, Ralf Klodt