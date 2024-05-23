In front of Salon 53117 Love is in the air in a cramped camper van in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Who dares to sing a love song at the microphone in a camper van? Only with lyrics, without instruments. Some singers have already participated enthusiastically in Bad Godesberg, and this Thursday there will be another opportunity to do so.
Who would have thought it: the German folk song "Dat du min Leevsten büst" came first among all the songs sung in the "Oh Europa" project. After last year, Gemma Paintin and James Stenhouse are once again guests at the Bundeskunsthalle with their turquoise-green van and will be standing in front of Salon 53117 at Frohnhof this Wednesday and Thursday. Come on in. It doesn't take long for the first people to step up to the microphone.
The two hosts, who work together under the name Action Hero, have a lot to offer - even if they don't necessarily have room in the van: friendliness, heart and a charisma that makes stage fright quickly disappear after the first note. It's no wonder that they collect love songs all over Europe and that they themselves enjoy it immensely.
Monika Klinge from Bad Godesberg thinks the van is beautiful and doesn't take long to sing "A Thousand Suns" by the GuruGanesha Band. "I've heard it umpteen times and now I was allowed to sing along to it. The song has a lot of depth for me, it calms me down and gives me deep peace," she says, adding that it is beautiful. "I don't sing well, but I like to sing," says Klinger, who is a frequent guest at Salon 53117.
Slight surplus of women
According to Stenhouse, there is a slight surplus of women in the recordings. Younger men in particular are coy. The decoys at the Bundeskunsthalle, who approach passers-by at Fronhof and ask for a love song, can also confirm this. "But we've also had babies and small children here," says the artist. Babbling and singing.
"The young Germans prefer to sing pop songs," he says. Older people prefer more traditional songs. More folk music is sung in the east in particular.
Business is sometimes good, sometimes slower. No stress. "We've been doing this since 2018. Every year we say that this will probably be the last one," says Paintin. The original plan was six months - but no way. "Then we thought we'd stop when our van broke down," recalls Stenhouse. "Then it really did break down, but we carried on anyway." And with a smaller bus.
"I love meeting people and then always being in new places," says Paintin. Last year, for example, they spent three days in Bonn at the Bundeskunsthalle, where "Dat du min Leevsten büst" was sung by someone for the first time. "In Germany, the singers are very enthusiastic and take the invitation to the bus seriously," says the duo, who are not a couple in their private lives, but who are united by their passion project.
Ninth-graders Anne and Viola quickly wipe the lyrics to Beauty and a Beat (Justin Bieber feat. Nicki Minaj) on their smartphone screens while their friends Frieda, Linda and Tatjana watch from outside. The latter says: "Guys, I can't do this." But she can, and shortly afterwards the trio sings too.
The artists come from Bristol and are both 43 years old. Before 2018, they played theater, then looked for something quieter and the opportunity to come into contact with more people. The music project was born. Both like to be booked for festivals and earn the money they need. Also at the Bundeskunsthalle.
Songs tell stories
Margareta Krapf-Mlosch was also charmed and won over by the pretty camper van and the man with the brochures in his hand. She sang "If I fell" by the Beatles - completely a cappella. "That's a song from my youth in the 60s. It was about love, of course," says the 72-year-old. The recording was really nice, even though her heart was pounding. "I wanted to sing three verses, but then lost the thread. Music unites all cultures, all people. Much more music should be made on the streets.
Every song tells a story and also a bit about the person singing it. Sometimes people tell their stories over tea or coffee. Paintin remembers a man from Mannheim who sang "Angie" by the Rolling Stones. He was 16 when the song came out. Now, 50 years later, he still has it on his lips. "But you could hear his age in his voice," says the artist, impressed. The song accompanied him his whole life.
That leaves the hit parade, which is by no means led by pop or rock anthems. Action Hero recorded the Low German love song "Dat du min Leevsten büst" nine times, as well as the Hungarian Tavaszi Szél (Spring Wind), which Freddie Mercury sang with Queen in Budapest in 1986. It's hard to believe that "All you need is love" by the Beatles and "Love me tender" by Elvis Presley only made it onto the recordings six times. At least "La vie en rose" by Editha Piaf made it eight. But everything could change soon. This Thursday, for example, Action Hero will once again be collecting votes at Fronhof 1 from 2 to 5 pm.
Original text: Richard Bongartz
Translation: Mareike Graepel