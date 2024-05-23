In front of Salon 53117 Love is in the air in a cramped camper van in Bad Godesberg

That leaves the hit parade, which is by no means led by pop or rock anthems. Action Hero recorded the Low German love song "Dat du min Leevsten büst" nine times, as well as the Hungarian Tavaszi Szél (Spring Wind), which Freddie Mercury sang with Queen in Budapest in 1986. It's hard to believe that "All you need is love" by the Beatles and "Love me tender" by Elvis Presley only made it onto the recordings six times. At least "La vie en rose" by Editha Piaf made it eight. But everything could change soon. This Thursday, for example, Action Hero will once again be collecting votes at Fronhof 1 from 2 to 5 pm.