Competitive fares: Lufthansa has big plans for Italy

Several steps are now in the pipeline. Lufthansa plans to establish Rome as another hub for overseas flights - so anyone wanting to book a flight to the U.S., Latin America or North Africa could in future be offered Rome as an option for connecting flights in addition to Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich or Vienna. Second, the airline wants to route even more passengers to and from Italy through its Frankfurt, Zurich and especially Munich airports to better utilize the capacity of overseas flights. Third, Ita is to be integrated into the Group's reservation systems, and the purchase of aircraft or fuel will be centralized. And fourth, Spohr plans to take over TAP from Portugal as well. "Small airlines have no chance of survival in the long run," says Wissel, "they have no alternative but to join a group.”