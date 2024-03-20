German soccer star expands kebab business Lukas Podolski opens Döner branch at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · Lukas Podolski's Döner business continues to grow. A new branch of his Mangal Döner chain opened at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Monday.
A new kebab joint has landed at Cologne/Bonn Airport: Former German national footballer Lukas Podolski has opened a new branch of his successful kebab chain "Mangal Döner X Lukas Podolski". This was announced by the airport on Monday. From now on, travelers can buy various kebab creations and other traditional Turkish dishes at the departures level of Terminal 1.
Both Podolski and Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH, said they are not only proud to have built another branch near Podolski's home in Cologne, but they are also happy that it coincides with the year that Germany is hosting the European Championships. The famous footballer made a personal appearance for the opening.
"Mangal Döner X Lukas Podolski": More than 30 branches have opened
Mangal Döner is already well represented in the region: The Cologne-based restaurant chain has already opened 34 branches in more than 20 locations, including in Bonn on Poststrasse, and in Euskirchen, Hürth, Koblenz, Pulheim, Bergisch Gladbach and 13 different locations in Cologne. According to the company, a branch is also planned for Bad Godesberg.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)