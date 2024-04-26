Bad Godesberg town centre Lukas Podolski's kebab shop set to open in Bad Godesberg town centre

Meanwhile, the fate of Bonn’s last remaining Hussel outlet remains uncertain. The shop has been closed for some time, with a poster in the window announcing that the closure is temporary for a "short-term spring hibernation". An employee at a neighbouring shop says there will be new information for the employees at Koblenzer Straße 33 at the beginning of May. Thuringian confectionery firm Viba Sweets GmbH remains tight-lipped about the future of Hussel shops, after announcing that it will take over the majority of Hussel, arko and Eilles shops on 1 May. The number of these speciality shops under consideration is apparently 160 - arko, Hussel and Eilles, who filed for insolvency on 2 February, operate a total of 224 shops. "The insolvency proceedings are still ongoing," said Viba spokeswoman Claudia Czerják in response to a GA enquiry, adding a decision for the Bad Godesberg site would be announced towards the end of May.