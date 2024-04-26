Bad Godesberg town centre Lukas Podolski's kebab shop set to open in Bad Godesberg town centre
Bad Godesberg · Change is afoot in the heart of Bad Godesberg. While some shops and eateries shutter their doors, others eagerly anticipate their grand openings. One of them is footballer Lukas Podolski.
The landscape of retail and dining in Bad Godesberg is undergoing quite a shift. Vacant storefronts punctuate the streetscape, but new enterprises are emerging. One of them is a Lukas Podolski kebab shop which is about to open in the centre of the town. Meanwhile, renovation is gaining momentum on the iconic former Gutenberg building.
The former Café EM, dubbed Café Klatsch (Café Gossip) by locals, has been closed for some time, and its fate was unclear, but now it’s official: a 'Mangal-Döner by LP 10' - a branch of Lukas Podolski's kebab empire - is opening at Koblenzer Straße 6. Work is in full swing. The exterior signage is up, the inside fixtures are taking shape, and the countdown to the grand opening at 12 noon on Saturday has started. However, fans hoping to rub shoulders with the German football legend will be disappointed. Lukas Podolski himself will not be there, as MD-LP Gastronomie GmbH, the overseeing company, told us when we contacted them. There will be no opening promotions either, but there will be a party featuring a DJ and a wheel of fortune.
Amid the buzz, neighbouring kebab shops are not too worried about the celebrity competition - but they are being proactive. According to one kebab shop, there are usually one or two weeks of promotions every month. In view of the Poldi opening the offer will be extended for the whole of May.
nother opening is imminent in Alte Bahnhofstraße. The former Schwaeppe shoe store is undergoing conversion and will soon be occupied by optician Fielmann, who will be relocating from Theaterplatz. A spokesperson, responding to a GA enquiry, confirmed the opening date as 6 June.
Advertising pillar hovers at lofty heights
The refurbishment of the former Gutenberg building in Alte Bahnhofstraße is also taking shape. Barriers have been put in place in front of the building, and on Wednesday a crane lifted Ströer's digital advertising pillar high into the air, where it hovered momentarily before being stowed away until the refurbishment is complete.
Capitell Grundbesitz GmbH, which bought the building at the end of 2021, faces a construction timeline spanning over two and a half years. The 150 square metres of ground floor level have been earmarked for retail. Above, two office floors, each with 150 square metres, remain subject to layout adjustments. Right at the top will be a maisonette flat measuring 170 square metres. If things go according to plan, everything will be ready by the end of 2026.
The fact that there will be five years between purchase and completion is mainly due to two aspects: Firstly, there was a 15-month wait for planning permission, which was only granted in the last quarter of 2023. Secondly, the house was in a much worse condition than previously assumed.
The Landgraf branch on Koblenzer Straße is due to close at the end of the year. However, indications suggest that the shoe retailer, which is completely withdrawing from Bonn and its environs, will close its Bad Godesberg branch earlier. Udelhofen Immobilien Marketing is leading the commercial property’s marketing efforts, evident in large posters in the shop window. The shop is expected to be vacant by the middle of the year, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the fate of Bonn’s last remaining Hussel outlet remains uncertain. The shop has been closed for some time, with a poster in the window announcing that the closure is temporary for a "short-term spring hibernation". An employee at a neighbouring shop says there will be new information for the employees at Koblenzer Straße 33 at the beginning of May. Thuringian confectionery firm Viba Sweets GmbH remains tight-lipped about the future of Hussel shops, after announcing that it will take over the majority of Hussel, arko and Eilles shops on 1 May. The number of these speciality shops under consideration is apparently 160 - arko, Hussel and Eilles, who filed for insolvency on 2 February, operate a total of 224 shops. "The insolvency proceedings are still ongoing," said Viba spokeswoman Claudia Czerják in response to a GA enquiry, adding a decision for the Bad Godesberg site would be announced towards the end of May.
Finally, Aago on Friesdorfer Straße has closed after a five-year stint serving Nepalese cuisine. They are finding it difficult to find the right words to say goodbye. "With you, we were able to forge not just a host-customer relationship, but a real family bond," it says on the restaurant's Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart that the Aago chapter is permanently closed, but "a new exciting challenge is opening up for us". In future, the team promises, "we will be present with a food trailer". More exact dates are yet to be announced.
Original text: Ayla Jacob and Richard Bongartz
Translation: Jean Lennox