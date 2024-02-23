Restaurant guide “Maisen” brings the charm of Vietnam to Bad Godesberg

Bad Godesberg · Bonn and the region boasts many restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to many of them. This week we present the restaurant “Maisen".

Ly Tuyet Mai, who runs the restaurant “Maisen” together with her husband.

Foto: Horst Müller

Maisen

Vietnamese restaurant in the villa district of Bad Godesberg

Hosts

Since October of 2022, it has been owned by Van Binh Duong and his wife Ly Tuyet Mai

Interior

Artistic wall covering made of illuminated bamboo fans, wooden slats in a wave form under the ceiling with floating, large wooden tables. Seating for 80

Outdoor dining

Terrace in front of the building with around 25 seats

Menu

Mi Van Tan Soup Deluxe with pork and prawns 16.90 euros, Bun Cha Ha Noi (rice noodles with pork) 20.90 euros, Sashimi Deluxe (2 each of hamachi, salmon, tuna, ebi, scallops) 23 euros, homemade avocado ice cream with roasted peanuts 6.90 euros

Drinks menu

Sion Kölsch and Jever Pils (0.3l) 3.50 euros each, Schöfferhofer wheat beers (0.5l) 4.90 euros each, Saigon Beer (0.33l) 4.50 euros. Homemade lemonades, e.g. with pickled lemons, limes and kumquats 6.90 euros, Café Phin or Pandan green tea from Vietnam 4.50 euros each

Specials

Lunch menus (Tue-Fri 11 am - 3 pm) from 10.90 to 15.90 euros

Clientele

Lots of groups and families

Philosophy of the establishment

"We offer our guests pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on Vietnamese specialties.”

Opening hours

Tue-Thu and Sun 11 am - 3 pm and 5 pm - 10 pm Fri and Sat 11 am - 3 pm and 5 pm - 11 pm. Closed on Mondays

Address

Beethovenallee 9, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, www.maisen-bonn.de

Contact info

Tel. (0228) 3 36 03 44

(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)

