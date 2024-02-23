Restaurant guide “Maisen” brings the charm of Vietnam to Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Bonn and the region boasts many restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to many of them. This week we present the restaurant “Maisen".
Maisen
Vietnamese restaurant in the villa district of Bad Godesberg
Hosts
Since October of 2022, it has been owned by Van Binh Duong and his wife Ly Tuyet Mai
Interior
Artistic wall covering made of illuminated bamboo fans, wooden slats in a wave form under the ceiling with floating, large wooden tables. Seating for 80
Outdoor dining
Terrace in front of the building with around 25 seats
Menu
Mi Van Tan Soup Deluxe with pork and prawns 16.90 euros, Bun Cha Ha Noi (rice noodles with pork) 20.90 euros, Sashimi Deluxe (2 each of hamachi, salmon, tuna, ebi, scallops) 23 euros, homemade avocado ice cream with roasted peanuts 6.90 euros
Drinks menu
Sion Kölsch and Jever Pils (0.3l) 3.50 euros each, Schöfferhofer wheat beers (0.5l) 4.90 euros each, Saigon Beer (0.33l) 4.50 euros. Homemade lemonades, e.g. with pickled lemons, limes and kumquats 6.90 euros, Café Phin or Pandan green tea from Vietnam 4.50 euros each
Specials
Lunch menus (Tue-Fri 11 am - 3 pm) from 10.90 to 15.90 euros
Clientele
Lots of groups and families
Philosophy of the establishment
"We offer our guests pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on Vietnamese specialties.”
Opening hours
Tue-Thu and Sun 11 am - 3 pm and 5 pm - 10 pm Fri and Sat 11 am - 3 pm and 5 pm - 11 pm. Closed on Mondays
Address
Beethovenallee 9, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, www.maisen-bonn.de
Contact info
Tel. (0228) 3 36 03 44
(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)