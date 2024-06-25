DHL, Postbank and Telekom: Major Bonn companies restrict remote working times

Telekom also tightened remote work rules in late 2023. "On-site collaboration is crucial for our culture," says spokesperson Christian Schwolow. Employees must now be in the office at least three days a week, with executives present for four. Telekom has a collective agreement on mobile working and plans to make office work more flexible. Employees will have access to over 100 locations nationwide to book workspaces close to home. They can also work remotely from other EU countries for up to 20 days a year. Despite stricter rules, Telekom is confident it will continue to attract applicants. "The attractiveness of an employer is determined by various factors. Telekom is very well positioned here and therefore well prepared for the job market."