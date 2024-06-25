DHL, Postbank and Telekom Major Bonn companies restrict remote working times
Bonn · Working from home has become the norm. However, some major companies in Bonn are now limiting remote working. Here’s why and how the new guidelines vary.
Remote work, once a necessity during the pandemic, is now a staple in many corporate cultures. A recent study by the German Economic Institute (IW), commissioned by the Bertelsmann Foundation, found that 17.6 percent of job ads now mention remote work (or "home office" as it is called in Germany) , rising to 26.1 percent in large cities. "Remote working has established itself and is a key factor in attracting skilled workers," says Gunvald Herdin of the Bertelsmann Foundation. However, major companies like Telekom, DHL, and Postbank are setting limits on how often employees can work from home.
New remote working rules for Postbank employees
Deutsche Bank, Postbank's parent company, announced new guidelines in spring, now effective. Employees can work remotely up to two days a week. This hybrid model emphasises the office as the primary workplace, says spokesperson Christian Streckert. Executives face stricter rules: "Managing Directors will work in the office four days a week." Additionally, remote work is generally banned on Mondays and Fridays.
Following the announcement in February, employees criticized the new rules and management's approach. This was reported by Handelsblatt, citing numerous contributions on the company's intranet. However, the company insists: "Deutsche Bank continues to support its employees with regard to their personal concerns and offers flexibility when needed due to unforeseen circumstances." Further exceptions are possible under certain conditions, such as for health reasons, caring for relatives, or returning from parental leave.
Telekom relies on flexible locations for office work
Telekom also tightened remote work rules in late 2023. "On-site collaboration is crucial for our culture," says spokesperson Christian Schwolow. Employees must now be in the office at least three days a week, with executives present for four. Telekom has a collective agreement on mobile working and plans to make office work more flexible. Employees will have access to over 100 locations nationwide to book workspaces close to home. They can also work remotely from other EU countries for up to 20 days a year. Despite stricter rules, Telekom is confident it will continue to attract applicants. "The attractiveness of an employer is determined by various factors. Telekom is very well positioned here and therefore well prepared for the job market."
Opinions among office workers on the topic of home office vary widely, as a survey by the polling institute YouGov, commissioned by the automotive supplier Continental, showed in May of this year. While 53 percent of the surveyed office workers stated that they could do without mobile working entirely for higher pay, 47 percent said they would change jobs if their employer abolished or severely restricted home office.
Bonn's DHL Allows Up to Three Days of Home Office per Week
DHL's rules vary due to the operational nature of many roles. At the Bonn headquarters, employees can work remotely up to three days a week, one day more than at Postbank or Telekom. For the remaining two days, they must work from within Germany. Recently, more employees are returning to the office, appreciating personal contact and direct exchange. DHL is enhancing office appeal with meeting spaces, "sky gardens," exhibitions, and healthy canteen options.
Legal aspects
Can employees resist mandatory presence?
"In most employment contracts, there's no stipulation about mobile working," says Bonn labour lawyer Stefan Greiner. Employers can allow staff to work remotely or require them to work in the office. If "home office" is part of the contract, employers can revoke or adapt it for operational reasons, such as improving business processes. Some companies have agreements that stipulate certain home office times. Without such agreements, employees can negotiate with employers. Greiner emphasizes, "There's no statutory right to working from home in Germany."
(Original text: Sarah Remsky / Translation: Jean Lennox)