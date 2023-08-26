TikTok “Hotchipchallenge” Major medical emergency in Euskirchen because of spicy chips

According to the press office, a challenge "got out of hand". The youths had eaten extremely spicy chips, and their fingers came into contact with their eyes afterwards. According to the press spokesperson, seven ambulances came to the school. Because so many were injured, a director of the ambulance service and a senior emergency doctor also were on the scene. Emergency responders washed out the eyes of those who were affected. The emergency services also advised them to drink milk to soothe the irritated mucous membranes.