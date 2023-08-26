TikTok “Hotchipchallenge” Major medical emergency in Euskirchen because of spicy chips
Euskirchen · 15 secondary school students from Euskirchen had to be treated by emergency medical services after taking part in a TikTok challenge. Extremely spicy chips meant that some suffered a medical emergency.
A trend on TikTok led to a major emergency at the “Gesamtschule Euskirchen” (an Euskirchen secondary school) on Friday. As confirmed by the press office of the district, rescue services were called to the school on Friday because 15 secondary students suffered injuries.
According to the press office, a challenge "got out of hand". The youths had eaten extremely spicy chips, and their fingers came into contact with their eyes afterwards. According to the press spokesperson, seven ambulances came to the school. Because so many were injured, a director of the ambulance service and a senior emergency doctor also were on the scene. Emergency responders washed out the eyes of those who were affected. The emergency services also advised them to drink milk to soothe the irritated mucous membranes.
The press office said that inpatient care was not necessary in most cases. It was up to the school director to decide whether the affected persons needed to be picked up by their parents.
The TikTok trend #Hotchipchallenge shows videos of people eating chips with extremely hot chillies from the Czech Republic, which are advertised with the challenge. The product comes with gloves. The manufacturer points out that only people aged 15 and over are allowed to take part in the competition.
(Orig. text: Anja Wollschlaeger / Translation: ck)