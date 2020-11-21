In place of Puppenkönig : Major toy company will move into Bonn city center

A major toy company will move into the building that housed the former Puppenkönig toy store in Bonn city center. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In September last year, the long-established toy store Puppenkönig closed its doors in Bonn city center after more than 100 years in business. Now it is clear who will move into the building as its successor.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In September of 2019, the toy store Puppenkönig closed its doors in Bonn city center after more than 100 years of being in business. It has now become clear as to what will take its place: In the 2nd quarter of 2021, a major toy company will move into the building that formerly housed Puppenkönig. The new owner Alexander Jentsch announced on Friday at midday that Playmobil will move into the building as an exclusive supplier and partner. Jentsch had already announced in August that he had found a replacement for Puppenkönig, but had not yet revealed a name.

All three floors of the former Puppenkönig have been renovated and, according to Jentsch, "will offer children and families a creative world of adventure in the future.” There will also be a bistro within the Playmobil store. The storefront of Puppenkönig will still be decorated this year for Christmas even though it is no longer in business. It will be the 95th time that they display a train running through a winter landscape in the storefront window.