Survey on skiing during the pandemic : Majority in favor of closing ski areas this season

A chairlift at Titilis mountain in the Swiss Alps. Foto: dpa/Alexandra Wey

Augsburg A survey taken in Germany revealed that a large majority of people are not in favor of opening European ski resorts this season with the coronavirus pandemic still raging. Many politicians are also in favor of a ban.

According to a survey, a large majority in Germany would support a Europe-wide closure of ski resorts.

73.8 percent of the respondents in a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the "Augsburger Allgemeine" stated that it was "clearly" or “rather the right thing to do" to close all European ski resorts for the time being in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic. 19.5 percent of those surveyed considered this to be "rather" or "clearly wrong".

In Bavaria, where ski resorts are not allowed to open until December 20, around two thirds of those questioned (68.6 percent) were "clearly" or "rather" in favor of a Europe-wide closure, according to the survey. Around a quarter of those questioned (25.4 percent) considered this to be "rather" or "clearly wrong”.

The Prime Minister of Saarland, Tobias Hans (CDU), spoke out in favor of a ban. "Skiing regions naturally want the season to not be cancelled. But we can't afford a second Ischgl this winter, otherwise there is a danger that we will end up in a lockdown situation throughout Europe from which we can no longer get out," Hans told the news outlet Redkationsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Saturday). "The best thing would be a Europe-wide ski ban at least until January 10, the end of the winter vacations.” Hans also welcomed the Bavarian regulation that says day tourists traveling to Austria for skiing would have to spend ten days in quarantine afterwards.

(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)