Numbers from Bonn and the region : Majority of Corona patients in intensive care unvaccinated

A specialist cares for a Covid 19 patient in an intensive care unit and holds his hand. Foto: dpa/Jan Woitas

Bonn Intensive care physicians in Germany are warning of catastrophic weeks ahead. More and more Covid patients are ending up in the wards. How many Corona patients in intensive care units in Bonn and the region have been vaccinated, how many have not? How many beds are still free?

The incidences are rising and with them the cases in which even vaccinated people become infected with the highly contagious delta variant of the Corona virus. This fact is repeatedly used by opponents of vaccination as an argument against the effectiveness of the vaccines. However, the decisive effect of the vaccination is that it protects against a severe course of the disease. Seven hospitals from Bonn and the region participated in a survey on the current vaccination status of their Corona patients - five of them gave concrete figures with reservations. This is because, according to the hospitals, the figures are constantly changing.

At the Bonn University Hospital, nine unvaccinated patients were in the intensive care units on Tuesday, as well as two other patients for whom the vaccination status is unclear. According to the clinic, two vaccinated Covid patients were also being treated in the intensive care units.

At the GFO clinics in Bonn, all three Corona patients in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated on Monday. The vaccination has been proven to protect against severe courses, emphasised the medical director of the GFO clinics in Bonn, Thomas Scheck. In the GFO clinics in Troisdorf, half of the Covid patients in the intensive care unit were vaccinated, the other half unvaccinated (as of November 19). "The number of Covid cases and the occupancy of intensive care beds changes daily," said spokesperson Marike Herbig.

"The majority of patients are unvaccinated".

The Helios Clinic in Bonn did not want to give specific details on the vaccination status of Covid patients for data protection reasons. "The majority of patients are unvaccinated," said spokeswoman Christina Fuhrmann. The majority of the few vaccinated patients would have had a pre-loaded immune system or had not yet received a booster vaccination. The Helios Clinic in Siegburg reported that of a total of twelve Corona patients in the hospital, most had not been vaccinated.

The Johanniter Clinics in Bonn said on Monday that one unvaccinated and two vaccinated Covid patients were treated in the intensive care units. According to Professor Yon-Dschun Ko, Medical Director of the Johanniter Clinics, there is currently no noticeable increase of Corona patients in the intensive care units. At the community hospital, there was one Covid patient in intensive care on Monday whose vaccination status is still being determined, according to spokesperson Katharina Müller-Stromberg.

The Robert Koch Institute has so far only broken down the number of Corona patients newly hospitalised per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days by federal states. The local hospitalisation incidence for Bonn and the region is therefore currently not known.

How many intensive care beds are still available in the region?

The situation in intensive care units in Germany is coming to a dramatic head. In Bonn, according to the intensive care register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), about two percent of the beds were vacant on Tuesday. In the Rhein-Sieg district, about nine percent of intensive care beds were still vacant, in the Ahrweiler district about twelve percent.