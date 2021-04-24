New opening despite the pandemic : Makiman restaurant to open in Hennef

Marco Grewe is looking forward to the opening of his “Makiman” branch on Hennef's market square. Foto: Inga Sprünken

Hennef From Japanese to Indian to European food: In May, Marco Grewe plans to open a "Makiman" restaurant in Hennef, echoing the success of his other “Makiman” restaurants in Bonn.

It's a bold move to open a restaurant in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. But Marco Grewe is relaxed about it. "With our quality products, we are managing to get through this period ok," he says. On May 1, the businessman plans to open what will now be his fourth "Makiman" - this one on Hennef's Marktplatz. The three branches in Bonn have been doing well thanks to regular customers and take-out, he reveals. Of his total of 30 employees, not a single one is on short-time work, the managing director emphasizes. Their concept using fresh and homemade ingredients, a cold sushi kitchen and hot dishes from Asia, India and Europe is well received by all age groups.

In Bonn, "Makiman" has been around for 15 years. Originally founded by a Korean woman, Marco Grewe took over the restaurants a year and a half ago. He became aware of it through acquaintances, reports the 53-year-old, who worked in leading management jobs for many years. "We do things with passion," says the man from Königswinter. For him, a sense of appreciation is important, as is striking the right balance. So he even involves his employees in his plans for new stores - they come from 20 different countries. In Hennef, for example, operations manager Fumiya Arahata, who has been part of the team for six years, helped design the interior. The restaurant, which is characterized by a mix of wood, concrete and moss, has 50 seats inside and 50 seats outside.

Support from the business development agency

Grewe came to Hennef by chance. The investor of a property, which had been vacant for three years, had asked if he would like to set up a branch there. It would be in a former record album store. The businessman received support from Hennef's economic development agency and the advertising association. Besides having friendly and happy employees, sustainability is also important to him. That's why the take-away meals are delivered in catering trays made from palm leaves and cardboard boxes from the region. Makiman also participates in the Vytal deposit system from Cologne, where food is delivered in reusable plastic boxes.

Up to two cooks in each of the cold and hot kitchens prepare the meals in Hennef from Tuesdays to Sundays between 12 and 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.. Orders can be placed by phone or online to the “Makiman-Shop”. In addition to classic sushi creations, the menu includes hot and cold rice and noodle dishes, bibimbap, bentos and bowls, as well as a selection of desserts. Homemade lemonades, iced teas, cocktails, and a self-produced wine round out the offerings.

(Orig. text: Inga Sprünken; Translation: ck)