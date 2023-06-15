Darknet platform trial Man, 22, from Bonn confesses to distribution of child pornography
Bonn · The 22-year-old student is said to have risen to the middle level in the hierarchy of an international file-sharing platform. A joint strike by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and the American FBI put an end to the goings-on last year.
At the beginning of the series of crimes, the accused had just come of age, and the petite 22-year-old with the long braid still looked almost childlike even in the dock. However, the charges brought against the man from Bonn by the prosecutors of the Central and Contact Point Cybercrime in North Rhine-Westphalia (ZAC NRW), which specialises in cybercrime, are serious: the young man is currently standing trial before the 2nd Grand Criminal Chamber at the Bonn Regional Court for gang-related distribution of child and youth pornographic material in 35 cases.
Defendant played role-playing games
Shortly after graduating from high school, the young man, who considers himself transsexual, registered with an illegal contact and communication platform for paedophiles on the Darknet. The adolescent, as he told the court, was mainly interested in gaining recognition among the members. He appeared in the chats and role-playing games as "Helena", an 11- to 14-year-old girl. The platform "TheAnnex" consisted of two separate areas: In the content area, paedophiles and hebephiles - the latter are people whose sexual preferences focus on adolescents in puberty - exchanged child and youth pornographic photos and films. In the role-play area, the approximately 1,000 members had the opportunity to live out their sexual fantasies with each other.
A special feature of the illegal platform was its strictly hierarchical structure: by making new illegal material available for upload, members could "work their way up". Only those who obtained large amounts of child pornographic material for the platform could move up into the inner circle. The accused allegedly made it to the middle level as a "moderator".
The activities of the young man from Bonn were uncovered after the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation achieved a spectacular success against the Darknet platforms last autumn: In cooperation with authorities in the USA, Great Britain and Australia, they succeeded in closing down three paedophile platforms. The suspected masterminds from the United States and Great Britain were arrested by the American Federal Police FBI and the British authorities, and on 3 November last year the police were at the Bonn man's door. Since then, the young man has been in pre-trial detention in Cologne Prison.
In addition to "TheAnnex", the accused was also active on the platform "TweenFan-Island": here, according to the indictment, between 29 January and 18 July 2020, he also made 196 child and 69 youth pornography files available for download by members as "Hannah H.". Right at the beginning, the man's lawyer Mario Geuenich read out a statement by his client in which he largely admitted the offences. The accused also gave the court free information about his motives. The accused did not comment on questions of his sexual orientation or the problems associated with it. A verdict is expected before the end of this month.
(Original text: Leif Kubik; Translation: Mareike Graepel)