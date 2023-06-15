Darknet platform trial Man, 22, from Bonn confesses to distribution of child pornography

Shortly after graduating from high school, the young man, who considers himself transsexual, registered with an illegal contact and communication platform for paedophiles on the Darknet. The adolescent, as he told the court, was mainly interested in gaining recognition among the members. He appeared in the chats and role-playing games as "Helena", an 11- to 14-year-old girl. The platform "TheAnnex" consisted of two separate areas: In the content area, paedophiles and hebephiles - the latter are people whose sexual preferences focus on adolescents in puberty - exchanged child and youth pornographic photos and films. In the role-play area, the approximately 1,000 members had the opportunity to live out their sexual fantasies with each other.