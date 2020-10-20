Police mission in Bad Godesberg : Man allegedly abducted 18-year-old Belgian and brought her to Bonn

The Cologne Police on a mission in Bad Godesberg (symbol photo). Foto: Friso Gentsch/Symbol

Bonn A man is suspected of having abducted an 18-year-old girl from Belgium to Bad Godesberg by car. A special task force was able to put an end to the suspected deprivation of liberty on Monday afternoon.

The Cologne police ended an alleged deprivation of liberty on Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, a special task force (SEK) arrested a 36-year-old man in a house in Bad Godesberg. He allegedly pulled an 18-year-old girl into a car in Belgium and abducted her to Bonn.

The Bundeskriminalamt (Federal Criminal Police Office) informed the Cologne officers, i.e. the nearest SEK, of the incident at around 3.30 a.m. Investigators quickly discovered a lead to Bonn. On the spot, the police forces met the suspect and the 18-year-old girl.

In order to clarify the exact background, detectives of the Bonn police will interrogate both parties. The officers do not expect new findings until Tuesday at the earliest.

