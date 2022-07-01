Police asking for tips from the public : Man allegedly raped 17-year-old in Bonn parking garage

Police are searching for an alleged rapist. Foto: DPA (Symbolfoto)

Bonn A man allegedly raped a 17-year-old in a parking garage in the immediate vicinity of Bonn's central train station. Now the police have published a picture of the suspect.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A man is accused of raping a 17-year-old teenage boy in a parking garage in the city center of Bonn. According to the latest information from the investigation, the teenager had met the man in the city center on the night of Saturday, March 19. The suspect is said to have forced the boy to commit sexual acts in a parking garage in the immediate vicinity of the Bonn main train station and then raped him, according to the statement from police.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man despite their efforts, so they have published a photo from the parking garage's surveillance camera which shows the suspect. The man has dark-colored eyes and a stocky build. At the time of the crime, he was wearing dark clothing with a white appliqué on the left side of the chest area of the jacket. Anybody who can provide information on his identity should contact the Criminal Investigation Department 12 on (0228) 150.