Incident in Alfter-Impekoven Man asks girl (12) for sex at railway station
Alfter-Impekoven · When a man asks her for sex, a twelve-year-old girl from Alfter reacts correctly: she calls her father. He arrives, confronts the man and later presses charges - but to no avail.
Angry doesn't quite cover it. That becomes clear during the conversation. But Stefan Schneider was at least surprised when he read the letter that arrived recently. The father from Alfter had received a letter from the public prosecutor's office in Bonn. He had certainly expected this, as he had filed a complaint himself. What he probably hadn't expected was the content of the letter. He was not informed that the investigation had been closed as a result of his complaint, but rather that the public prosecutor's office had not even initiated it. What had happened
Stefan Schneider actually has a different name. He does not want to read his real name in the newspaper - because of what happened to his daughter and why he filed a complaint. The incident happened several weeks ago. It was on a Wednesday lunchtime.
Schneider's twelve-year-old daughter was waiting at the "Alfter-Impekoven" stop for an S-Bahn train to Bonn. The father reports that she was approached there by a young man. He first asked his daughter if she knew what sex was - and when she answered in the affirmative, the man asked if she wanted to have sex with him.
"I appeared robust"
Schneider's daughter immediately moved away from the man and called her father. As the family didn't live far away, Schneider was quickly at the railway station and confronted the man. He told the man in no uncertain terms, without getting violent, that he would not get on a train and would stay at the station until the police arrived. "I acted robustly," says Schneider. After all, in a situation like this, you get angry.
Bonn police spokesman Michael Beyer confirmed the operation when asked by the GA. A patrol car had driven to the bus stop in Impekoven. The officers took the man's personal details, addressed him as a so-called "Gefährderansprache" and ordered him to leave. Schneider filed a complaint. The case was then referred to the public prosecutor's office, but they did not take any action after examining the facts.
And why? According to press spokesman Sebastian Buß, the public prosecutor's office examined the case from every conceivable criminal angle. Investigations on suspicion of attempted sexual abuse were out of the question because the man had not committed any offences, according to Buß.
A question is not a criminal offence
Investigations into so-called sexual abuse of children without physical contact would also be conceivable. However, according to Buß, the man would have had to have made pornographic comments for this. Which was obviously not the case. According to the public prosecutor's office, simply asking about sex does not constitute a criminal offence - even if a minor is asked. The case is therefore closed for the investigating authorities.
For Stefan Schneider too, in principle. "The situation was never dangerous for my daughter," he says. And of course he realises that there is no "50 years in prison" for something like this, as the man from Alfter says, deliberately exaggerating. But he thinks there could have been community service or something similar. So that the man would realise that his behaviour was not okay. It is important to fight the beginnings, says Schneider.
(Original text: Christoph Meurer; Translation: Mareike Graepel)