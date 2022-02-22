Police stop another speeder : Man caught driving over 200 km/h on the A555

The A555 near Wesseling. Foto: Axel Vogel

Wesseling The motorway police stopped a speeding man on the A555 near Wesseling on Friday evening. He was travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour too fast. There had been a similar case only one day before.

A 23-year-old man was travelling at more than 200 kilometres per hour on the A555 near Wesseling on Friday evening. The speed limit in this area was 100 kilometres per hour. Plainclothes officers of the motorway police observed the young Ford driver around 5 p.m.and followed him, as the motorway police announced on Monday. They documented his speeding offence with the help of the video technology on board.

He was in a hurry, the 23-year-old from Cologne told the police after they stopped him. He now faces a hefty fine and points in Flensburg and a driving ban of several months.

Just one day earlier, on Thursday morning, a 23-year-old from Siegburg was speeding along the A555 at more than 180 kilometres per hour. Shortly before Bonn, the motorway police stopped the man, who had previously been driving more than twice as fast in the 80 km/h zone. He also faces a driving ban of several months.

Original text: Sebastian Fink