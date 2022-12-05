Fraudster drives off with car : Man cheated out of 26,000 euros buying a car in Siegburg

The cheated car buyer in Siegburg had handed over a total of 26,000 euros in cash. (Symbolic image) Photo: dpa/Jens Kalaene Foto: dpa/Jens Kalaene

Siegburg A 46-year-old man was swindled out of 26,000 euros when buying a car in Siegburg. The fraudster fled with both the vehicle and the large sum in cash.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A fraudster stole 26,000 euros from a 46-year-old man from Hesse during an ostensible car sale. The planned purchase was to take place in Siegburg on the street "Am Stadtwald". The seller and the prospective buyer and a companion had met there Thursday at around 12.30 p.m., as the police reported on Friday.

The man had spotted the VW Tiguan Allspace on an internet platform. He made a test drive in Siegburg and the men agreed on a purchase price of 26,000 euros. They filled out the purchase contract and the prospective buyer then handed over the agreed sum in cash.

Then the fraudster claimed to have summer tyres stored nearby, which he wanted to fetch. He drove off with the VW Tiguan and did not return.

After about 15 minutes, the defrauded buyer and his companion called the police, who are now searching for the unknown man. The perpetrator is said to be about 35 to 40 years old, 1.70 metres tall and strongly built. He had neck-length black hair and a black beard.