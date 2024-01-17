Police investigate Man found dead near railway line in Beuel identified
Beuel · A lifeless man was discovered lying on a slope in Beuel on Tuesday afternoon. The emergency doctor who was called could only confirm his death. The man has now been identified.
A lifeless person was discovered in Bonn-Beuel on Tuesday morning. The body was lying on a slope between Landgrabenweg and the railway line. According to GA information, the police were first on the scene and called for the fire brigade. The emergency doctor who arrived could only confirm that the person had died.
According to the police on Tuesday afternoon, the victim was a 54-year-old man from Bonn who was currently without a permanent address. According to the police, the 54-year-old was taken into police custody on 11 January to enforce an order to leave the premises. The officers released the man again in the early hours of 12 January.
The police report that the man was dressed appropriately for the weather when he was released. However, witnesses reported a lightly clothed person walking along Landgrabenweg towards the motorway at around 5.55 am. A patrol car crew was unable to find anyone at the scene. It is unclear whether the deceased was the person observed by witnesses.
