Incident in Siegburg Man grabs at 19-year-old’s private parts and films the act
Siegburg · Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in Siegburg. He is accused of grabbing a 19-year-old in the private parts and filming the offense.
Police officers from the German Federal Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Siegburg at around 1 p.m. on Friday. The man from Sankt Augustin allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman from behind, grabbing with his hand in her private parts in front of a staircase at the Siegburg/Bonn train station. After the incident, he immediately ran away, according to police. He is said to have filmed the entire act with the camera on his smartphone.
The smartphone was confiscated by police officers. Video surveillance recordings from security cameras are said to have confirmed the allegations against the 21-year-old. The 19-year-old from Troisdorf tried to trip the perpetrator as he ran away, slightly injuring her ankle. The man is now under investigation for sexual harassment.
