Incident in Siegburg: Man grabs at 19-year-old’s private parts and films the act

Police officers from the German Federal Police arrested a 21-year-old man in Siegburg at around 1 p.m. on Friday. The man from Sankt Augustin allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman from behind, grabbing with his hand in her private parts in front of a staircase at the Siegburg/Bonn train station. After the incident, he immediately ran away, according to police. He is said to have filmed the entire act with the camera on his smartphone.