Seriously injured : Man hit by train at Cologne main station

Cologne central station. Foto: picture alliance/dpa/Oliver Berg

Cologne A man fell from a platform onto the track at Cologne Central Station and was hit by a train. He was seriously injured. There were disruptions to rail traffic.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Police said on Tuesday that, according to initial findings, it was an accident, but the exact circumstances were still uncertain. There are no indications that the man was not at fault. The man was unresponsive and his condition was not yet known.

The incident occurred around lunchtime on Tuesday. The police had to close three tracks because of the emergency, the spokeswoman said. Long-distance and regional traffic continued to be disrupted in the afternoon.

Original text: dpa