Incident in parking garage Man hits multiple people with van at Cologne/Bonn Airport

According to preliminary investigations, the 57-year-old man had stolen the van from a rental car company on the arrivals level of the airport. The car had recently been returned and was set to be cleaned. The key had been in the vehicle. "He then drove this vehicle forward and backward several times against other parked vehicles and caused considerable damage," said Christoph Gilles, press spokesman for the Cologne police. Several vehicles were damaged. Driving the van, he also rammed a car that was entering, hitting it on the side, said the spokesman. The man continued driving until the vehicle couldn’t make it any further. Police officers overpowered the 57-year-old. He was arrested and is now in hospital. He is believed to suffer from mental illness.