Incident in Bonn Man insults and threatens passengers on tram

Bonn police are looking for a previously unknown man who allegedly insulted at least four women and one man in a tram on line 62 on Tuesday, 14 November. According to the police, the man travelled from Bonn Central Station towards Beuel at around 11 a.m. and left the tram at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. A 28-year-old woman has filed a criminal complaint against the unknown man. The suspect is said to have insulted and threatened her.