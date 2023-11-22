Incident in Bonn Man insults and threatens passengers on tram
Bonn · An unknown man has racially insulted and threatened at least four women and one man on tram line 62 in Bonn. The State Security Service is searching for the perpetrator and is asking for information.
Bonn police are looking for a previously unknown man who allegedly insulted at least four women and one man in a tram on line 62 on Tuesday, 14 November. According to the police, the man travelled from Bonn Central Station towards Beuel at around 11 a.m. and left the tram at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. A 28-year-old woman has filed a criminal complaint against the unknown man. The suspect is said to have insulted and threatened her.
The police are asking for information in the search for the perpetrator. The suspect is around 55 years old, between 1.80 and 1.85 metres tall, has very short dark blonde hair, a short full beard and a light skin colour. The man is described as unkempt, his face is noticeably flushed and his voice is deep. He is wearing a worn bomber jacket and loose corduroy trousers.
The police have started an investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the police on 0228/150 or by email at Poststelle.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)