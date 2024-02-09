Accident in Bonn Man is hit by a car and injured on the B9

A 33-year-old man was injured in an accident on Adenauerallee on Thursday evening but the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear to police. They reported on Friday that the man is believed to have been hit by a car. According to the report, "a 33-year-old man was on the road at around 9:35 p.m. when he came into contact with a passing car". When asked, a police spokesperson said it was unclear whether the man was running across the street or just standing there when he was hit. The driver is said to have driven on in the direction of Bad Godesberg after the accident. Police were unable to provide any further details and the investigation was ongoing.