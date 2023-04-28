In the Old Town of Bonn Man knocks cherry blossom visitor from Cologne unconscious
Bonn · A psychiatrist from Cologne wanted to see the cherry blossoms on Heerstrasse in Bonn. For no apparent reason, a total stranger is said to have attacked him. A criminal investigation unit is on the case - and the victim is horrified by the indifference of the eyewitnesses.
Bonn police have launched an investigation after an attack on a cherry blossom visitor in the Altstadt (Old Town). The man from Cologne was knocked unconscious by an attacker, apparently without any reason. A photo of the alleged perpetrator exists, which the police are using to search for the suspect.
The attack occurred on Easter Monday at around 1:10 p.m. on Heerstrasse. "I had made a spontaneous decision to go and see the cherry blossoms," said Helmut Christian Weigl, who works as a psychiatrist in a private practice in Cologne. He took foster dog Sydney, a mixed-breed male along with him in his car, drove to Bonn and parked in the Altstadt on Adolfstrasse. The 65-year-old looked at the ‘Matronen’ statue on Heerstrasse, took pictures with his cell phone, and continued walking in a crowd of people toward Kölnstrasse.
What happened next is described by him like this: At house number 6, a total stranger approached him. Weigl told him that he could not hear him because he had headphones in his ears. He was listening to an audio book. Just like that, the sturdily-built man, around 1.85 meters tall, is said to have punched Weigl with his fist, hitting his left ear. "He obviously knew exactly how to throw a punch," Weigl says. "I immediately went down and was unconscious for a moment.”
When the 65-year-old regained consciousness, he ran after the attacker, who is believed to have been accompanied by a young woman and an older man. Weigl used his cell phone to take pictures of the dark-haired man, who had a dark full beard. One of the pictures shows the suspect forming the "Victory" sign with his fingers in Weigl's direction.
Of the numerous people on the street, only one person who witnessed the incident approached him, the psychiatrist says. "The man had heard the sound of the punch, but had not seen the attack on me," Weigl says. The witness waited with him until two police officers arrived in a patrol car after he called the police emergency number. The officers arrived on the scene very quickly, he said. But they did not find the attacker.
Photo of the suspect
"We initiated an immediate search in the area, but it was fruitless," police spokesman Michael Beyer confirmed. The officers also spoke with the witness on Heerstrasse. The criminal investigation department has been on the case ever since. According to Beyer, the cell phone photos of the suspect will initially be used internally for the manhunt. However, it is quite likely that the investigators will also publish them. This requires the approval of a judge.
According to Helmut Christian Weigl, he was not seriously injured in the attack. However, his left ear is still ringing after the incident. What angers the Cologne resident is the lack of empathy from other people on the scene. "They just didn't care," he says. "How savage have we become in this society?"
(Orig. text: Andreas Baumann / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)