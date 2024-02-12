Police search for perpetrator Man robs petrol station in Bonn-Rüngsdorf
Bonn · Bonn police are looking for a man who robbed a petrol station in Bonn-Rüngsdorf on Saturday evening and stole cash and cigarettes.
On Saturday evening, a man took cash and several cartons of cigarettes with him in a robbery at the Mainzer Strasse Esso petrol station in Bonn-Rüngsdorf. The man had threatened the cashier with a knife.
According to the current state of the investigation, the perpetrator entered the area behind the cash desk at around 9.30 pm, and suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened the cashier. He then put several cartons of cigarettes into what appeared to be a black backpack before leaving the scene in the direction of Konstantinstraße.
A police search for the suspect, who had partially covered his face, has so far been unsuccessful. In addition to an immediate manhunt, the Bonn police initiated forensic and investigative measures that same evening.
The perpetrator is about 30 years old, about 1.90 metres tall, slim and has striking eyes. At the time of the crime, he was wearing light blue jeans, a dark leather jacket and a black cap. He had covered his face with a white FFP2 mask and another grey filter mask over it. Anyone who can provide information about the suspect is asked to contact the Bonn police crime squad on 0228/150.
The Esso petrol station on Mainzer Straße has already been robbed several times, most recently in March last year.
(Original text: wrm; Translation: Jean Lennox)