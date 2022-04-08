Police release search photo : Man said to have sold counterfeit Apple products in Bad Godesberg

Smartphone. Foto: dpa-tmn/Robert Günther

Bad Godesberg The Bonn police are looking for a man who allegedly sold Apple counterfeits in Bad Godesberg in mid-March. Police have published a photo of the suspect and are hoping for witnesses.

According to police, a man whose identity is still not known allegedly sold counterfeit Apple products in an internet café in the city center of Bad Godesberg on Thursday, March 17. According to police statements, the aggrieved buyer said that the items included a smartphone, a smartwatch and wireless headphones, which all subsequently turned out to be counterfeits.

So far, the Bonn police have not been successful in finding the culprit. They now hope to obtain new leads with the help of a photo of the suspect. The victim took the photo of the suspect with his cell phone on the day of the crime.

The suspect is believed to be about 20 to 30 years old and about 1.65 meters tall with a slim build. He is thought to be from Serbia. At the time of the crime, he is said to have been wearing a black padded jacket and dark training pants. His hair was black and he had a three-day beard.

Anyone who knows the man or can provide information about his identity is asked to contact the Bonn police immediately by calling 0228/15-0 or e-mailing KK24.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.