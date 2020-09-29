Accident at Sankt Augustin motorway junction : Man seriously injured after being hit by car on A59

One person was seriously injured in an accident on the A59 on Monday evening. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Sankt Augustin On Monday evening, two cars collided on the A59 near the Sankt Augustin junction. When a man tried to set up a warning triangle, he was hit by a car and seriously injured.

A 53-year-old man was hit by a car on Monday evening at around 7 p.m. on the A59 motorway near the Sankt Augustin junction and was seriously injured. According to the Troisdorf fire brigade, the man had been involved in a rear-end collision shortly before in the direction of Bonn and wanted to secure the accident site with a warning triangle. He was hit by the car.

The seriously injured man was attended to by the rescue service and then taken to hospital, according to the police. According to the fire brigade, the other driver and the person involved in the rear-end collision were not injured. The police were on duty until deep into the night to record the accident.

The police have not yet been able to provide more detailed information on the course of the accident.