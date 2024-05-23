Police search for suspects Man seriously injured after being shot in Cologne
Cologne · There was a shooting in Cologne-Kalk on Wednesday evening. A man was shot and seriously injured. A suspect fled the scene. A helicopter was also deployed. The police are asking for information.
On Tuesday evening at around 7.30 pm, the police were alerted to a shooting in Sauerlandstraße in Humboldt/Gremberg in the Kalk district of Cologne. A 49-year-old man was shot in the street and seriously injured. The ambulance service took the man to hospital. This was reported by the Cologne police on Wednesday evening.
In the evening, the Cologne police launched a large-scale manhunt with combined forces and a helicopter. As part of the search and investigation, the police cordoned off the crime scene over a wide area. The background to the shooting was still unclear in the evening.
Police ask for information
Cologne police are searching for a masked man. According to a press release, he is said to be around 1.7 meters tall and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crime. According to initial investigations, he is said to have fled on a silver bicycle in the direction of Kalk.
Anyone who can provide information about the suspect is asked to contact the police on 0221/2290 or by e-mail at poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.
Original text: (ga)
Translation: Mareike Graepel