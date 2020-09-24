Tram accident in Beuel-Vilich : Man seriously injured when hit by line 66

There has been a serious tram accident on St. Augustiner Straße in Bonn-Beuel-Vilich. Photo: Matthias Kehrein Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn On Wednesday afternoon a man was hit by a tram on the 66 line in Beuel-Vilich, on St. Augustiner Straße. He was seriously injured. The street was temporarily closed to traffic.

According to initial information from the police, the 45-year-old man had crossed St. Augustiner Strasse at around 2.45 pm from the side of the Shell petrol station in front of the Adelheidisstrasse stop and was caught by the tram coming from the direction of Sankt Augustin. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the university hospital. According to the police there were signs that the man was intoxicated, which is why a blood sample was ordered.

The police cordoned off St. Augustin Street in the area of the accident for the duration of the rescue work. At times, traffic had to be completely interrupted. The road was reopened at 16.10 hours. Employees of the Bonn public utility company took care of the passengers who had to leave the train. The Bonn police traffic commissioner's office took over the further investigation of the incident.