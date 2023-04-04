Police publish photo Man sexually molested twelve-year-old on Bonn tram

The boy was sexually molested on Wednesday, November 16, on city tram line 62. At around 5 pm, he was riding from Beuel in the direction of Dottendorf, when according to police an adult passenger sat down beside him. A witness who gave a description of the crime, observed how the apparent stranger stroked the boy on the leg and touched him indecently. The woman then intervened and sat down with the boy in another seat. "When the stranger followed them, an unknown couple, who had also become aware of what was happening, reprimanded the man," said a police spokesman.