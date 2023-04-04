Police publish photo Man sexually molested twelve-year-old on Bonn tram
Bonn · After the sexual molestation of a twelve-year-old on city tram line 62 in November, the police continue to search for the suspect. A photo of the suspect has now been released by police on court order.
Approximately five months after an unidentified man allegedly harassed a boy on Bonn's tram line 62, police have released a picture of the man following a court order. His twelve-year-old victim was located during the course of the investigation, the police announced on Monday.
The boy was sexually molested on Wednesday, November 16, on city tram line 62. At around 5 pm, he was riding from Beuel in the direction of Dottendorf, when according to police an adult passenger sat down beside him. A witness who gave a description of the crime, observed how the apparent stranger stroked the boy on the leg and touched him indecently. The woman then intervened and sat down with the boy in another seat. "When the stranger followed them, an unknown couple, who had also become aware of what was happening, reprimanded the man," said a police spokesman.
The boy finally got off at the “Stadthaus” stop. He was accompanied by the couple who wanted to bring him safely to his parents. According to the current state of the investigation, the suspect left the train at Bonn Central Station. The alert witness informed police a short time later after she had left the tram.
Police have not been able to identify suspect
Police from criminal investigative unit 12 launched a major investigation immediately, but so far no suspect has been found. The witness described the suspect as about 35 to 45 years old with long blond hair, wearing a white FFP2 mask, an orange winter jacket, gray jeans and black shoes.
Investigators of criminal investigation unit 12 of the Bonn police continue to accept tips under the telephone number 0228/15-0 or by e-mail to KK12.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
What to do in critical situations
In connection with this incident, Bonn police are making an appeal to the public: “If something seems suspicious, please inform the police immediately using the emergency number 110." For critical situations, the police have also established some rules to follow. Anyone, regardless of age, gender, size or build, can provide assistance without putting themselves in danger, they say.
"Don't look away, be attentive, speak directly to other possible helpers or say loudly that you are getting help. This can already help to get (the perpetrator) away from the victim," explains a police spokesman. You should also memorize details about the perpetrator such as what clothing they were wearing or their escape route. "First aid can be vital! Take care of injured persons immediately." Finally, people should make themselves available as witnesses so that a crime can be fully investigated.
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation: ck